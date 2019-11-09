Raiders place Karl Joseph on IR, sign two former high picks

The safety’s season is over after he made key plays on the final defensive snap of two consecutive home wins.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce scores a touchdown as Oakland Raiders free safety Karl Joseph looks on during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Karl Joseph has come up with big plays on the Raiders’ final defensive snap to seal back-to-back wins.

Now his season is over.

The safety was placed on injured reserve by the team on Saturday after he suffered a foot injury while intercepting a pass from Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers late in Thursday night’s 26-24 victory. The Raiders had already lost their other starting safety, rookie Jonathan Abram, in the first game of the season.

Joseph started all nine games for the Raiders this season, recording 48 tackles, three passes defensed and a fumble recovery. The interception was his first of the season.

His contract expires after this season.

A pair of high 2013 draft picks were signed Saturday.

Dion Jordan, a defensive end who was drafted No. 3 overall by the Dolphins that year, and second-round safety D.J. Swearinger have joined the team.

Swearinger spent two seasons with the Texans and has played for the Buccaneers, Redskins and most recently the Cardinals.

He started four games for Arizona in 2019 after making 15 starts for Washington last year.

The South Carolina alum has 383 tackles, 4½ sacks and 14 interceptions in his career. Swearinger has 11 interceptions since 2016, tied for second most in the NFL during that span.

Jordan made one start in 26 appearances for Miami over two seasons. He spent the last two seasons with Seattle and has 8½ sacks and two forced fumbles in 43 career games.

He was suspended 10 games in May by the NFL for a violation of the league’s PED policy.

The Raiders waived linebacker Quentin Poling to clear a roster spot.

Poling was promoted from the practice squad last week when defensive end Arden Key was placed on injured reserve.

He was active, but did not play in Thursday night’s game.

