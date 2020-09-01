Raiders place Tyrell Williams on injured reserve

The 28-year-old wide receiver tore his labrum during training camp but had hoped to play through it.

In this Dec. 22, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams runs against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File)

The Raiders on Tuesday placed wide receiver Tyrell Williams on injured reserve, ending his 2020 season.

The 28-year-old Williams tore his labrum during training camp but had hoped to play through it. He also battled plantar fasciitis during the 2019 season — his first with the Raiders — and finished the year with 42 receptions for 651 yards and six touchdowns.

The Raiders this year are better equipped to handle the loss of Williams, who was expected to be the team’s No. 2 receiver. The club drafted Alabama speedster Henry Ruggs in the first round of April’s draft and added South Carolina’s Bryan Edwards in the third round.

Las Vegas signed veteran receiver Nelson Agholor in free agency. Slot receiver Hunter Renfrow returns for his second season, as does former second-round pick Zay Jones, whom the Raiders acquired last year in a trade with the Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas general manager Mike Mayock expressed confidence last week in the team’s ability to weather Williams’ injury.

The Raiders on Tuesday also waived defensive lineman Sharif Finch, offensive lineman Jordan Roos and cornerback Nick Nelson, and released offensive lineman Jordan Devey and running back Rod Smith.

NFL teams must trim their rosters to 53 players by 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Raiders open their season Sept. 13 against the Carolina Panthers.

