Raiders place veteran lineman on retired list

Raiders offensive guard Denzelle Good (71) warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders offensive guard Denzelle Good (71) lies on the field after getting injured against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders offensive tackle Denzelle Good grabs his box of donuts as he leaves a news conference on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Offensive lineman Denzelle Good on Monday was placed on the team’s reserve/retirement list, less than a week into training camp.

The 31-year-old was attempting to work his way back from a torn ACL that ended his 2021 season after one game. He played 36 games and started 23 for the Raiders over four seasons.

Good has not officially announced his retirement, and there is a door open to him to return to the Raiders, perhaps next year, if he opts to return.

He was expected to compete for a starting job at right guard or a super-sub role in which he would back up both guard and tackle positions. Good did not practice during OTA’s and minicamp while rehabbing from knee surgery but was given the green light to start camp last week.

Nevertheless, he did so after taking a pay cut from the $3.09 million he was scheduled to make to $1.035 million and some incentives. The reduced pay was a clear indication Good’s spot on the team, as either a starter or role player, was not assured.

That also jives with the surge of young guard Lester Cotton, who was a standout during the offseason and has been getting the majority of first-team reps at right guard in training camp.

Good was not at practice Sunday, an indication he was contemplating stepping aside.

