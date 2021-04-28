Raiders plan to address needs deep into NFL draft

The Raiders have seven picks in the draft and will look to add a right tackle, free safety, defensive playmakers and depth across the board.

Notre Dame offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (74) lines up against Alabama during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The Raiders have seven picks in this year’s draft, including two selections in the third round. After months of preparation and an active free agency period that focused on the defensive line and wide receiver, the Raiders have a much clearer idea of who to target at all levels of the draft.

Here is our round-by-round look at who the Raiders are considering.

First round, Pick No. 17

The Raiders’ most glaring need offensively is at right tackle, and they are in good position to address it with this pick. The depth at tackle in this draft is as deep as it’s been in years. From that talented group, one or both of Virginia Tech’s Christian Darrisaw and Oklahoma State’s Teven Jenkins should be available.

Defense, however, remains the team’s biggest concern. The Raiders could stand an infusion of talent on all three levels of that side of the ball. They will keep their fingers crossed that a premier defensive playmaker like Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons will fall to them, although defensive backs Patrick Surtain of Alabama, Jaycee Horn of South Carolina and Caleb Farley of Virginia Tech all fit the bill of game-changing players.

If any of those four are on the board, the Raiders will think long and hard about shifting attention from tackle to defense. On the outside looking in is Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

Second round, Pick No. 48

If the Raiders don’t go tackle in the first round, this is a great spot for them to address that position. Notre Dame’s Liam Eichenberg, Michigan’s Jalen Mayfield and Stanford’s Walker Little are all possibilities. If they get their tackle in the first round, free safety could be the pick here, with Oregon’s Jevon Holland and Central Florida’s Richie Grant in the mix.

Third round, Picks No. 79, 80

So much depends on what happens over the first two rounds. If the Raiders feel they have filled the tackle and free safety holes, they will focus in on best player available, specifically on the offensive line and across the board defensively.

USC DT’s Marlon Tuipulotu and Jay Tufele and LSU LB Jabril Cox, Iowa DT Daviyon Nixon, Syracuse FS Andre Cisco, Stanford CB Paulson Adebo and North Carolina LB Chazz Surratt are defensive players to keep an eye on here.

Along the offensive line, names to know are North Dakota State OT/G Dillon Radunz, Northern Iowa’s T Spencer Brown and Notre Dame G Aaron Banks.

Fourth round, Pick No. 121

With pass rush always a big need, the Raiders could look to add an upside edge rusher by tapping into a group that includes Pitt’s Rashad Weaver and Patrick Jones, Miami’s Quincy Roche and Iowa’s Chauncey Golston.

Fifth round, Pick No. 167

Even this deep in the draft, there are hidden gems to be found. Florida safety Shawn Davis, a high-IQ defender with man and zone cover skills, is one of those, along with Notre Dame edge rusher Ade Ogundeji, Texas LB Buddy Johnson and Appalachian State CB Shemar Jean-Charles.

Sixth round, Pick No. 200

With the final pick of their draft weekend, the Raiders hope to add a developmental player. Among those are Texas A&M OT Dan Moore Jr., Notre Dame QB Ian Book, LSU DT Tyler Shelvin, Massachusetts OT Larnel Coleman and San Diego State CB Darren Hall.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.