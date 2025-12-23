Raiders players earn Pro Bowl honors

Maxx Crosby and Brock Bowers have been named to the Pro Bowl team

Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers (89) throws the ball during rookies first day of practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) chats with a referee during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and tight end Brock Bowers have been named to the 2026 Pro Bowl team.

For Crosby, it’s his fifth straight year as a Pro Bowler. Through 15 games, the Raiders’ pass rusher is second in the NFL with 28 tackles for losses and has 10 sacks, 20 quarterback hits and six pass breakups.

Bowers was limited earlier this year by a knee injury that sidelined him for three games, but he has a team-high 64 catches, 680 yards, and seven touchdowns. Bowers is a Pro Bowler for the second straight season.

The Pro Bowl Games will be held the week before Super Bowl LX in the San Francisco’s Moscone Center.

