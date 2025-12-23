Raiders players earn Pro Bowl honors
Maxx Crosby and Brock Bowers have been named to the Pro Bowl team
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and tight end Brock Bowers have been named to the 2026 Pro Bowl team.
For Crosby, it’s his fifth straight year as a Pro Bowler. Through 15 games, the Raiders’ pass rusher is second in the NFL with 28 tackles for losses and has 10 sacks, 20 quarterback hits and six pass breakups.
Bowers was limited earlier this year by a knee injury that sidelined him for three games, but he has a team-high 64 catches, 680 yards, and seven touchdowns. Bowers is a Pro Bowler for the second straight season.
The Pro Bowl Games will be held the week before Super Bowl LX in the San Francisco’s Moscone Center.
