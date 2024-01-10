Raiders players make NFLPA’s 1st-team All-Pro team
Two Raiders players are included on the NFL Players’ Association All-Pro team, based on a vote by players across the league.
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and punter AJ Cole have been named to the NFLPA’s first-team All-Pro team.
Since 2022, the NFL Players’ Association has put together its version of the All-Pro team based on a player vote.
Crosby finished the season with a career-high 90 tackles, including 14.5 sacks and 23 tackles for losses.
Cole averaged 50.4 yards on 75 punts in 2023.
Crosby joined Browns star Myles Garrett as the two first-team defensive ends.
