Raiders News

Raiders players make NFLPA’s 1st-team All-Pro team

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2024 - 9:12 am
 
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) points to signal Raiders ball after a turnover committed ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) points to signal Raiders ball after a turnover committed by the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles ...
Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and punter AJ Cole have been named to the NFLPA’s first-team All-Pro team.

Since 2022, the NFL Players’ Association has put together its version of the All-Pro team based on a player vote.

Crosby finished the season with a career-high 90 tackles, including 14.5 sacks and 23 tackles for losses.

Cole averaged 50.4 yards on 75 punts in 2023.

Crosby joined Browns star Myles Garrett as the two first-team defensive ends.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

