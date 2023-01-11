Raiders players named to NFLPA All-Pro team

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Josh Jacobs have been named to the first-ever NFL Players Association All-Pro team.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 01, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) looks back as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) looks for room to run against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

In his first season with the Raiders, Adams had 100 receptions, 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns. Jacobs led the NFL in rushing with 1,653 yards on 340 carries and scored 12 touchdowns.

The voting for the team was a players-only proposition. Players could not vote for themselves, and they voted only for the position group they played and lined up against.

Here is the team:

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City.

Running back: Josh Jacobs, Raiders.

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco.

Wide receiver: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota, Davante Adams, Raiders.

Tight end: Travis Kelce, Kansas City.

Left tackle: Trent Williams, San Francisco.

Left guard: Joel Bitonio, Cleveland.

Center: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia.

Right guard: Zack Martin, Dallas.

Right tackle: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia.

Edge rusher: Nick Bosa, San Francisco, Myles Garrett, Cleveland.

Interior defensive lineman: Chris Jones, Kansas City, Aaron Donald, Rams.

Nose tackle: Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants.

Off-ball linebacker: Fred Warner, San Francisco, Roquan Smith, Baltimore.

Cornerback: Pat Surtain, Denver, Darius Slay, Philadelphia.

Free safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh.

Strong safety: Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers.

Kick returner: Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta.

Punt returner: KaVontae Turpin, Dallas.

Core teamer: Jeremy Reaves, Washington, Justin Hardee, New York Jets.

Kicker: Jason Myers, Seattle.

Punter: Tommy Townsend, Kansas City.

Long snapper: Morgan Cox, Tennessee.

