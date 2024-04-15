Raiders players speak as offseason program begins
The Raiders began their offseason program Monday at their Henderson headquarters, and a few players are expected to talk.
Maxx Crosby, Robert Spillane, Andre James and Aidan O’Connell are scheduled to speak to the media Monday to kick off the first day of the Raiders offseason program.
The program, which is divided into three different phases, includes organized team activities (OTAs) on May 20, 21, 23, 28, 29 and 31 and June 3-6. The Raiders will wrap things up with a mandatory minicamp June 11-13.
