Raiders players speak as offseason program begins

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2024 - 11:18 am
 
Updated April 15, 2024 - 12:23 pm

Maxx Crosby, Robert Spillane, Andre James and Aidan O’Connell are scheduled to speak to the media Monday to kick off the first day of the Raiders offseason program.

The program, which is divided into three different phases, includes organized team activities (OTAs) on May 20, 21, 23, 28, 29 and 31 and June 3-6. The Raiders will wrap things up with a mandatory minicamp June 11-13.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

