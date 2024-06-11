Raiders players speak to media following minicamp practice
Several Raiders players, including Maxx Crosby, are expected to answer questions from the media after their morning practice on day one of minicamp on Tuesday.
The Raiders begin their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday at their practice facility in Henderson. After their morning practice, several players spoke to the media, including defensive end Maxx Crosby, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and cornerback Nate Hobbs.
The Raiders’ minicamp continues through Thursday.
