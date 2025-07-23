92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders players speak to media after 1st day of training camp

Raiders players discuss the start of training camp at team headquarters in Henderson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) speaks during OTA's at the Intermountain Health Performance ...
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) speaks during OTA's at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) stretches during organized team activities at the Interm ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) stretches during organized team activities at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams looks up at the empty stadium as the team holds a mock NFL ...
Raiders sign 3-time Pro Bowl safety, 4 other players on eve of camp
Carroll sets high bar before 1st Raiders camp: ‘We’re gonna win a bunch’
Former basketball player Baron Davis during an NBA basketball game between the Golden State War ...
Former NBA player to host new interview series for Raiders
Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (28) is gang tackled by the Atlanta Falcons during the f ...
Sincere McCormick looks to carve out role behind Raiders’ star rookie
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2025 - 9:34 am
 
Updated July 23, 2025 - 10:27 am

The Raiders opened training camp Wednesday at their Henderson practice facility.

Select players, including quarterback Geno Smith, spoke to the media after practice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES