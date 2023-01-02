Raiders’ playoff hopes officially dead with OT loss to 49ers

The Raiders’ playoff hopes are officially dead after a 37-34 overtime loss to the 49ers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The National Anthem its played by guitarist Joe Satriani before the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates his touchdown catch with offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) reacts after a touchdown against the Raiders during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass over Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) have a conversation during warmups before the first half of their NFL game versus the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs the ball past Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a touchdown catch as San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) looks on during the first half of a NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) motions to teammates during the first half of an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) gives a "thumbs up" during warmups before the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) gets forced out of bounds by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (38) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders owner Mark Davis gives a thumbs up as the team warms up before an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 01, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) gets stopped on the fourth down by the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) counts while looking to the stands during warmups before the first half of their NFL game versus the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) gets tackled by San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders owner Mark Davis takes the field before an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 01, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) tackles San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) during the first half of a NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) makes a touchdown catch against the Raiders during the first half of a NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) runs the ball during the first half of a NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) celebrates a touchdown with teammate wide receiver Davante Adams (17) versus the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders’ playoff hopes are officially dead after a 37-34 overtime loss to the 49ers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

In his debut as starting quarterback, Jarrett Stidham threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.