Raiders pledge $500K to eliminate Nevada school lunch debt

The Las Vegas Raiders have pledged $500,000 toward eliminating meal debt in Nevada schools, which accrues when families who do not qualify for free or reduced-priced breakfasts and lunches cannot pay for their food.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, left, looks to Raiders owner Mark Davis who addresses the crowd beside team president Marc Badain during a special announcement at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. The Raiders were officially renamed the Las Vegas Raiders, Wednesday. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada schools that participate in the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs are working with the Raiders and Nevada Community Foundation to erase the existing debt. The contribution, allocated through the Nevada Community Foundation, is expected to fill the gap between schools and families who cannot afford to pay their school meal debt, according to the team.

Raiders owner Mark Davis said the six-figure contribution to the meal service program was made Wednesday.

“We are hoping to eliminate the debt that the entire state of Nevada has to do that project, and in that regard we are donating $500,000 to the program,” Davis said in a statement.

