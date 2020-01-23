57°F
Raiders pledge $500K to eliminate Nevada school lunch debt

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2020 - 9:56 am
 

The Las Vegas Raiders have pledged $500,000 toward eliminating meal debt in Nevada schools, which accrues when families who do not qualify for free or reduced-priced breakfasts and lunches cannot pay for their food.

Nevada schools that participate in the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs are working with the Raiders and Nevada Community Foundation to erase the existing debt. The contribution, allocated through the Nevada Community Foundation, is expected to fill the gap between schools and families who cannot afford to pay their school meal debt, according to the team.

Raiders owner Mark Davis said the six-figure contribution to the meal service program was made Wednesday.

“We are hoping to eliminate the debt that the entire state of Nevada has to do that project, and in that regard we are donating $500,000 to the program,” Davis said in a statement.

