98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Raiders

Raiders podcast: Scott Bair on Barret Robbins’ disappearance at Super Bowl 37

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2020 - 10:30 am
 

Editor’s note: Every Wednesday, as part of her “Vegas Nation: Takeaways” podcast, producer/videographer Heidi Fang talks to a Raiders player or personality. This has been edited for clarity and completeness. This week: NBC Sports Bay Area’s Scott Bair, who helped to compile last week’s podcast report about Raiders center Barret Robbins and his disappearance before Super Bowl XXXVII.

Heidi Fang: (The podcast) said that this was literally recovered from the trash, Scott. So how did this finally come to light? And how did this end up in the trash?

Scott Bair: Yeah, it was something that just got lost in the shuffle. It was going to be a long-form documentary film, really, and NBC Sports Bay Area’s Greg Papa, who was a long-time former radio voice of the Raiders, and some of our video crew traveled to South Florida, where Barret was in prison for one of his several stretches. And they went into the middle of a jailyard, not into a private cell with a door or anything. Into a jailyard. They sat down over the course of two days with Barret Robbins. And he was very candid and talked about basically everything. And it was kind of a weird experience for those guys. The story is that one time, their only security guard fell asleep on them right as they got to some very difficult questions.

But nonetheless, this tape, which is so good and so valuable — and I encourage people that listen to the podcast to go watch the interview in its entirety on NBC Sports Bay Area YouTube channel – it ultimately didn’t work out getting all of the other components put together and it got put on a shelf. And then that shelf got dusty. Right? And then it kind of sat there forever. And eventually … somebody said, “Hey, don’t forget about this.” And the person who shot it had to go back and sift through it and try to find exactly where this fantastic interview was, and ultimately, resurrected it. And we really kind of built everything around it because Barret hasn’t been talking to very many people lately.

HF: You had multiple Raiders that were involved in speaking about this. And one of them that interests me was Tim Brown, the wide receiver for the Raiders, who said that there was a lot of blame to put on Bill Callahan — who was the coach at the time who had just replaced (Jon) Gruden, who was now coaching on the opposite side with the Bucs — and that he had changed the game plan maybe a couple of days before. And all of that pressure was falling on Robbins, who was known to have depression.

SB: I think ultimately Tim Brown in the podcast legitimately says, Bill Callahan’s the worst thing to ever happen to this organization. That is no mincing words from a guy with incredible status, both within the NFL and also within the Raiders kind of hierarchy. I thought that that was powerful. And the intimation to say that changing the game plan from a power-rushing scheme — something that Barrett was very good at — to passing 55 or 60 times at the last minute can definitely overwhelm you. Changing a game plan on a Friday is something that’s virtually unheard of, even in Week 2.

HF: It feels like something that a lot of people, particularly Al Davis at the time, couldn’t get over – a 48-21 blowout. What kind of effect do you think that Barret Robbins’ absence had on this Super Bowl game?

SB: I think it’s a piece of the puzzle. Maybe a large piece. I don’t know if it’s the largest piece, though. Because while the Raiders were favored going into that game, changing the game plan late doesn’t help the fact that they could tell which play was coming. Right?

HF: They never changed it. It’s crazy.

SB: That absolutely blows my mind. Jon Gruden was a guy — former Raiders offensive lineman, Mo Collins even said, “I’d stop a bullet for that guy.” — that they loved him. Jon Gruden is on the other side after that crazy trade in 2002. Two first-rounders, two second-rounders and $8 million. The impossible dream of a trade that Al Davis — according to Amy Trask from when I interviewed her about two years back — said he just kinda threw out a number thinking that would never possibly get taken. And then it happened. So I think it’s all those things is why it hurt Al Davis so bad. Somebody who’s not used to losing. I’m sure he was still bothered by losing Super Bowl II.

Heidi Fang can be reached at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Download the Vegas Nation podcasts three times a week at www.LVRJ.com/podcasts.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Authority OKs community access to its suite at Allegiant Stadium
Authority OKs community access to its suite at Allegiant Stadium
2
Allegiant Stadium on track for occupancy permit by Aug. 1
Allegiant Stadium on track for occupancy permit by Aug. 1
3
Allegiant Stadium builder facing $13,494 OSHA fine
Allegiant Stadium builder facing $13,494 OSHA fine
4
Allegiant Stadium room tax revenue falls nearly 98% in April, May
Allegiant Stadium room tax revenue falls nearly 98% in April, May
5
NFL aims to start training camps on time despite obstacles
NFL aims to start training camps on time despite obstacles
Like and follow Vegas Nation
Raiders Videos
Scott Bair Talks Sports Uncovered on NBC Sports - Video
Vegas Nation Blitz host Cassie Soto interviews Scott Bair about the Sports Uncovered documentary series on NBC sports.
Allegiant Stadium is on time, on budget - Video
With two weeks until the anticipated July 31 substantial completion date for Allegiant Stadium, crews are on task and on budget with the $2 billion project.
Vegas Nation Blitz ep.11| Postgame Distancing
This week's guest is Scott Bair from NBC sports Bay Area talking about their latest podcast chronicling the story of former Raiders center Barret Robbins who went missing for Super Bowl XXXVII . Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by sports columnist Ed Graney, Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and Adam Hill.
Vegas Nation Blitz ep.10 | Half Billion Dollar Man
This week's guest is former Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Jerry Robinson. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Raiders reporters Vinny Bonsignore and Ed Graney, Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang. What does Patrick Mahomes' megacontract mean for the Raiders? Where will Colin Kaepernick play this season? Jerry Robinson reflects on his time wearing silver and black.
Momofuku veteran chef leaving to cook for Raiders - VIDEO
Chef Michael Rubinstein is leaving the restaurant at The Cosmopolitan after 3½ years to take over as assistant executive chef at the Raiders’ practice facility.
Allegiant Stadium Performs Blackout Test - Video
Allegiant stadium performs a blackout test to ensure the safety of fans when the venue opens.
NFL expected to shorten preseason to two games - VIDEO
Vegas Nation's Heidi Fang and Vinny Bonsignore discuss what changes to expect if the NFL shortens the preseason to two games and what that means for the Las Vegas Raiders. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders’ Mark Davis unhappy with decision to sell ads on seats - Video
It was floated that the NFL Players Association was requesting the first eight rows of stadiums — and possibly the entire first deck — be tarped over to protect the players, which might have prompted an immediate vote by owners. After a heated discussion in which Raiders owner Mark Davis forcefully expressed his misgivings, the measure passed 31-1 requiring teams to tarp off the first eight rows but have the ability to sell advertising on them.
Crews test Allegiant Stadium video boards - Video
On Wednesday, the infamous Raiders shield logo was scrolled across portions of the video ribbons inside the Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders complete "Super Flush" - Video
Allegiant Stadium workers gave the 65,000-seat stadium’s restrooms a game day-like test by flushing all toilets and urinals at nearly the same time. This is known as a "super flush."
Vegas Nation Blitz ep.7 | BLM
This week's guest is Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Raiders reporters Vinny Bonsignore and Adam Hill, Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang. Tyrell Williams discusses how racism affected him as a child and how he hopes to use his platform to inspire change.
2021 Pro Bowl is coming to Las Vegas
The Pro Bowl is coming to Las Vegas. The NFL announced on Tuesday that Las Vegas will host the 2021 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders get into action at local park - Video
Team members of the Las Vegas Raiders gathered to practice and run a few plays under the Las Vegas sun at a local park.
Amik Robertson Segment
Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto talks with Raiders' Amik Robertson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation Blitz ep.5 | Henderson Bound
This week's guest is Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Maurice Hurst Jr.. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Raiders reporters Vinny Bonsignore and Adam Hill, Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and the team will have training camp in Henderson. The Raiders sound off on social media about the current protests around the country, and we give you a fresh look at the almost finished Allegiant Stadium. Will the season start on time?
Allegiant Stadium lanai doors open revealing Al Davis Memorial Torch
On Wednesday Allegiant Stadium opened its massive lanai doors revealing the 85-foot-tall Al Davis Memorial Torch and a peek inside the $2 billion, 65,000 fan capacity indoor stadium.
Natural turf added to Allegiant Stadium field tray
The massive field tray, which will roll in and out of the stadium, has a fresh layer of natural grass turf for Raiders home games.
Raiders preseason could play bigger role than usual - Video
The Raiders released the team's preseason schedule and this year's matchups could play a bigger role than usual.
Analysis on the Raiders Schedule: Tough Stretches, Season Odds and More - VIDEO
Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and columnist Ed Graney break down what to anticipate when the Raiders face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a primetime game at Allegiant Stadium, the odds on the team's season wins, what stretches may be the toughest on the schedule and more. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Gruden reacts to Raiders schedule - Video
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden shares his thoughts on his team's schedule for the 2020 season.
Raiders to host 4 prime-time games in 2020 - Video
The 2020 NFL schedule has been released and the Las Vegas Raiders are set to host four prime-time games.
Vegas Nation: Raiders to face Brady's Buccaneers after Bye Week - VIDEO
Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and columnist Ed Graney break down what to anticipate when the Raiders face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a primetime game at Allegiant Stadium on Oct. 25 coming off their bye week. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Raiders will host Saints in Allegiant Stadium home opener - Video
The Las Vegas Raiders will open up Allegiant Stadium by hosting the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 21 for a Monday night matchup.
Vegas Nation: 2020 Draft Special - Tanner Muse Interview
Vegas Nation Host Cassie Soto interviews new Las Vegas Raider and 100th pick in the NFL Draft Tanner Muse.
Vegas Nation: 2020 Draft Special Day 3 - Best and Worst War Rooms
Vegas Nation Host Cassie Soto and Review-Journal sportswriter Ben Gotz discuss the winners and losers of the first ever NFL Virtual draft war room set ups.
Vegas Nation: 2020 Draft Special Day 3 - Draft Analysis
Vegas Nation Host Cassie Soto discusses day three of the NFL Draft and the Raiders final picks with Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and Raiders beat writer Vinny Bonsignore.
Vegas Nation: 2020 Draft Special - Raiders Day 2 Draft Picks
The Raiders made the 80th, 81st and 100th pick in the 2020 NFL draft selecting Lynn Bowden Jr - Wide Receiver from Kentucky, Bryan Edwards - wide receiver from South Carolina and Tanner Muse - linebacker from Clemson. Vegas Nation Host Cassie Soto discusses the pick with Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and Raiders beat writer Vinny Bonsignore.
Vegas Nation: 2020 Draft Special - Big Names From Around the League
Review-Journal sports writer Ben Gotz gives an update of some of the big name players taken in the first round of this years NFL Draft.
Vegas Nation: 2020 Draft Special - Henry Ruggs III
With the first pick in Las Vegas Raiders history the silver and black drafted wide receiver Henry Ruggs III out of Alabama. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto discusses the pick with Review-Journal Columnist Ed Graney and Raiders beat writer Vinny Bonsignore.
Brent Musburger talks Raiders and the upcoming NFL draft
Broadcaster and Raiders Play-by-Play announcer Brent Musburger discusses the Las Vegas Raiders and the upcoming NFL draft with Review-Journal sportswriter Adam Hill.
Raiders logo goes up on Henderson headquarters - VIDEO
The iconic Raiders emblem gets installed on the team's headquarters and practice facility in Henderson on April 22, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation: Raiders 2020 Draft Preview - Video
Vegas Nation: Raiders 2020 Draft Preview will include a recap of the 2019 draft class, free agency updates and multiple segments discussing the class of 2020. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto will be joined by Raiders beat writers Vinny Bonsignore and Myles Simmons, as well as sports writer Adam Hill to discuss all things NFL draft. The draft preview show also included interviews with 2019 draft picks Hunter Renfrow and Isaiah Johnson.
Allegiant Stadium lights up the night
Crews at the $2 billion, 65,000-seat stadium Tuesday night tested out the architectural light ribbons that run around various sections of the stadium, showing the facility will offer a distinct feel no matter what time of day it is.
2019 NFL Draft Flashback: The Raiders 2019 Draft Class - VIDEO
A look back at the Raiders 2019 Draft Class and an assessment of their production last season. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2019 NFL Draft Flashback: Mayock and Gruden on What Makes a Raider - VIDEO
A look back at what the team of Gruden and Mayock did in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft and what qualities they looked for in players when evaluating them and what went into their decisions to select who they did. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
Vegas Nation Blitz — Postgame Distancing
RJ

Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Ed Graney, Adam Hill, Mick Akers and Heidi Fang to breakdown what’s new with the Raiders.