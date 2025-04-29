Raiders post-draft depth chart: Defense hoping newcomers can contribute

The Raiders experienced a lot of turnover on the defensive side of the ball this offseason and are hoping some of their new players can contribute right away.

National team linebacker Cody Lindenberg of Minnesota (45) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The Raiders made significant changes at linebacker, cornerback and safety this offseason with new coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek joining the team.

Several starters at those positions left in free agency as the club remade a unit that allowed 25.5 points per game last year, tied for the seventh-most in the NFL.

The Raiders and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who was retained by Carroll, are hoping a healthy defensive line will help some of the fresh faces on the roster. Maxx Crosby, Christian Wilkins and Malcolm Koonce are an imposing trio, but they didn’t play a snap together last season.

Here is a look at the team’s depth chart on defense with free agency and the draft in the books:

*2025 draft pick

Defensive end

Starters: Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce

Depth: Tyree Wilson, Charles Snowden, Andre Carter II, Ovie Oghoufo, David Agoha

The lowdown: The Raiders never got a chance to see this group at full tilt last year.

Koonce suffered a season-ending knee injury days before the season opener. Crosby sustained an ankle injury in Week 2 that hampered him all year. Everything changes for the Raiders if those two stay healthy.

Wilson, the seventh overall pick in 2023, showed signs of life last season, but still has a long way to go. Snowden is a capable rotational player.

Bottom Line: Crosby and Koonce will help every level of the defense if they can pressure opposing quarterbacks consistently. Wilson needs to take another step to show the Raiders he’s worthy of having his fifth-year option exercised next offseason.

Defensive tackle

Starters: Christian Wilkins, Adam Butler

Depth: Jonah Laulu, Leki Fotu, Zach Carter, Matthew Butler, Tonka Hemingway*, JJ Pegues*

The lowdown: Wilkins, the Raiders’ marquee free-agent signing last March, went down with a season-ending foot injury in Week 5 last year. They’re counting on him to return to full health and be an interior force.

Adam Butler earned a new contract with his play last year, but the Raiders could use someone else from this group to step up. That could be Laulu, a Centennial High product, or one of their draft picks this year. The team selected Hemingway in the fourth round and Pegues in the sixth.

Bottom line: The Raiders need Wilkins to stay healthy and Adam Butler to pick up where he left off last season. They could use some contributions from their younger prospects as well.

Linebacker

Starters: Elandon Roberts, Devin White

Depth: Tommy Eichenberg, Amari Burney, Amari Gainer, Cody Lindenberg*

The lowdown: The Raiders lost starters Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo in free agency and replaced them with Roberts and White, who both signed one-year deals.

The only player the team added in the draft was Lindenberg, who was selected in the seventh round.

Bottom Line: The Raiders could still use some reinforcements here, unless Lindenberg looks ready to contribute right away or Eichenberg, a 2024 fifth-round pick, takes a big step in the offseason.

Cornerback

Starters: Jakorian Bennett, Eric Stokes, Darnay Holmes

Depth: Decamerion Richardson, Darien Porter*, Sam Webb, Kyu Blu Kelly

The lowdown: This room reflects Carroll’s preference for length and physicality from his corners.

Porter and Richardson, a 2025 third-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick, respectively, are both impressive athletes with a mean streak. They could both use some extra seasoning, which is why Bennett and Stokes may begin next season as starters.

The Raiders have a hole in the slot after Nate Hobbs signed with the Packers in free agency. Holmes could start at the position, or the team could elect to give second-year safety Thomas Harper a shot there.

Bottom line: Carroll is excited about this group’s potential, and he has a track record of developing cornerbacks. Don’t be surprised if the Raiders add another player to compete in the slot, however.

Safety

Starters: Jeremy Chinn, Isaiah Pola-Mao

Depth: Thomas Harper, Lonnie Johnson Jr., Chris Smith II, Trey Taylor

The lowdown: The Raiders signed Chinn in free agency to replace starter Tre’von Moehrig, who joined the Panthers this offseason. He and Harper are versatile enough to contribute in the slot if need be. Johnson can play safety or cornerback as well.

This room would get a major boost if Smith and Taylor show growth in their third and second seasons, respectively.

Bottom line: The Raiders have a lot of work with here. They just need to put everyone in the right places to maximize their skill sets.

