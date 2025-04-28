Raiders post-draft depth chart: New playmakers change offense’s outlook

The Raiders offense looks a lot more potent after the team selected several playmakers in the 2025 NFL draft, including running back Ashton Jeanty.

The Raiders offense was held back last year by poor quarterback play, a dismal running game and a lack of explosiveness.

They averaged just 18.2 points per game, the fourth-fewest in the NFL. Their failures cost coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco their jobs after a 4-13 campaign.

New coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek have been aggressive to rebuild the offense this offseason. They traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith and used the sixth overall pick in the draft to take Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

Here’s how the team’s depth chart on offense stacks up with almost all of the major moves now in the books:

Quarterback

Starter: Geno Smith

Depth: Aidan O’Connell, Carter Bradley, Cam Miller*

The lowdown: The Raiders are in as good of shape at quarterback as they have been in years. Smith is a strong starter and is under contract for three seasons. O’Connell may not be a long-term answer at the position, but he’s a quality backup. Miller, a sixth-round pick from North Dakota State, should get a chance to develop this year.

Bottom line: Smith raises the Raiders’ floor and buys them some time to find their next franchise quarterback.

Running back

Starter: Ashton Jeanty*

Depth: Raheem Mostert, Sincere McCormick, Zamir White, Dylan Laube, Chris Collier

The lowdown: The Raiders finished with 1,357 rushing yards last season, by far the fewest in the NFL. Jeanty had 2,601 yards on his own at Boise State last year. He should give the Raiders a running back they can count on.

Mostert is a solid backup that led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in 2023. White, McCormick and Collier will battle in training camp for roster spots. Laube, a 2024 sixth-round pick, will fight to earn a role as a third-down back after fumbling his lone NFL carry last season.

Bottom line: The Raiders running game should get significantly better even if Jeanty doesn’t replicate his college production.

Wide receiver

Starters: Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, Jack Bech*

Depth: Dont’e Thornton Jr.*, Tommy Mellott*, Kyle Philips, Kristian Wilkerson, Tyreik McAllister, Jeff Foreman, Alex Bachman, Shedrick Jackson

Lowdown: The Raiders, before the draft, needed another wide receiver to play alongside Meyers and Tucker. Their room now looks much different after investing three picks into the position.

Bech, a second-round selection out of TCU, is a strong candidate to be an immediate starter. Thornton, a fourth-round pick out of Tennessee, could push Tucker for playing time as a deep threat.

Mellott, a sixth-round pick out of Montana State, will need more time to develop after playing quarterback in college.

Bottom line: The Raiders, at least on paper, have a lot more options in the passing game than they did last season.

Tight end

Starter: Brock Bowers

Depth: Michael Mayer, Ian Thomas, Justin Shorter, Qadir Ismail

The lowdown: Bowers had a record-breaking rookie season and could elevate his game further with Smith behind center.

The Raiders still believe in Mayer as well. It will be interesting to see how new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly utilizes the 2023 second-round pick. Bowers and Mayer could form a top-notch tight end tandem.

Bottom line: The Raiders tight ends could be a big problem for opposing defenses next season.

Offensive line

Starters: LT Kolton Miller, LG Dylan Parham, C Jackson Powers-Johnson, RG Alex Cappa, RT DJ Glaze

Depth: G Jordan Meredith, OT Thayer Munford Jr., OT Dalton Wagner, G Caleb Rogers*, OT Charles Grant*, G Gottlieb Ayedze

The lowdown: The Raiders felt good about this group entering the draft. They hope Powers-Johnson and Glaze, their second- and third-round picks last year, respectively, improve in their second NFL seasons.

Cappa, a free-agent signing, will likely push for a starting job, though Meredith played well when given an opportunity last year. Rogers, a third-round pick from Texas Tech, could fight for a role as well.

Miller’s situation is one to watch. He’s entering the last year of his contract and is seeking an extension. He is skipping voluntary offseason workouts, but that hasn’t caused the team to start negotiations. Grant, a third-round pick from William & Mary, could be Miller’s heir apparent if he develops behind the scenes.

Bottom line: The Raiders have poured a lot of resources into this room the last two years. They need those investments to pay off so Smith and Jeanty can shine.

