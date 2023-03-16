61°F
Raiders News

Raiders postpone Jimmy Garoppolo news conference

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 16, 2023 - 2:48 pm
 
Jimmy Garoppolo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
The Raiders were supposed to introduce new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the media Thursday.

But that never happened.

About 2½ hours after the scheduled news conference was to begin, a Raiders spokesman told the assembled media that things were being pushed to Friday.

The spokesman did not give a reason for the delay, other than to indicate some final touches were being taken care of. He did not indicate whether those touches were contract-related or if it was related to the physical players normally take before signing a contract with a new team.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

