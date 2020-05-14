Raiders’ preseason dates at Allegiant Stadium announced
The Raiders will officially open Allegiant Stadium with a preseason game Aug. 27 against the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced Thursday.
The Raiders will officially open Allegiant Stadium with a preseason game Aug. 27 against the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced Thursday. Their other home preseason game will be Sept. 3 against the Los Angeles Rams.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.