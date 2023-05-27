Raiders’ preseason schedule finalized
The Raiders’ preseason schedule, which includes games against the 49ers, Rams and Cowboys, has been finalized.
The Raiders’ three-game preseason schedule has been finalized, including their lone home game against the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium at 1 p.m. Aug. 13.
Almost that time.
The Raiders’ next two games are on the road against the Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, at 6 p.m. Aug. 19, followed by a trip to Dallas to play the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium at 5 p.m. Aug. 26.
The Raiders open their 17-game regular-season schedule against the Broncos in Denver on Sept. 10.
