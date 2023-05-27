81°F
Raiders News

Raiders’ preseason schedule finalized

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2023 - 8:00 pm
 
Updated May 26, 2023 - 8:09 pm
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a one-handed catch as Los Angeles Rams ...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a one-handed catch as Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey defends during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Raiders’ three-game preseason schedule has been finalized, including their lone home game against the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium at 1 p.m. Aug. 13.

The Raiders’ next two games are on the road against the Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, at 6 p.m. Aug. 19, followed by a trip to Dallas to play the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium at 5 p.m. Aug. 26.

The Raiders open their 17-game regular-season schedule against the Broncos in Denver on Sept. 10.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

