86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders president ‘no longer with organization’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2022 - 10:06 am
 
Updated May 6, 2022 - 10:26 am
Raiders president Dan Ventrelle addresses the media at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermou ...
Raiders president Dan Ventrelle addresses the media at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders president Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the team, owner Mark Davis announced Friday.

In a statement released by the Raiders on Twitter, Davis said, “Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the Raiders organization. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Ventrelle took over as the Raiders’ interim president last July after the club parted ways with long-time president Marc Badain. He had been with the club since 2003 and eventually rose to executive vice president and general counsel.

Ventrelle, along with Badain, played key roles in the relocation process that took the Raiders from Oakland to Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders executive resigns from organization after 7 months
Raiders executive resigns from organization after 7 months
2
Raiders release veteran running back
Raiders release veteran running back
3
Raiders change vaccine rules for games at Allegiant Stadium
Raiders change vaccine rules for games at Allegiant Stadium
4
Raiders president ‘no longer with organization’
Raiders president ‘no longer with organization’
5
Tom Brady has a secret about Tuck Rule Game vs. Raiders
Tom Brady has a secret about Tuck Rule Game vs. Raiders
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST