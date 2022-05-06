Raiders president ‘no longer with organization’

Raiders president Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the team, owner Mark Davis announced Friday.

Raiders president Dan Ventrelle addresses the media at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

In a statement released by the Raiders on Twitter, Davis said, “Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the Raiders organization. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Ventrelle took over as the Raiders’ interim president last July after the club parted ways with long-time president Marc Badain. He had been with the club since 2003 and eventually rose to executive vice president and general counsel.

Ventrelle, along with Badain, played key roles in the relocation process that took the Raiders from Oakland to Las Vegas.

