Raiders’ projected 53-man roster has some surprises

Expect some deft maneuvering by the Raiders to determine the 53-man roster they turn into the NFL next week.

Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) stretches during their mandatory minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

With one preseason game remaining and eight days before the Raiders must trim their roster from 90 to 53 players, they face some difficult decisions.

Here is our prediction on what it might look like:

Quarterback (3)

Make the cut: Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer, Aidan O’Connell

In contention: Chase Garbers

The lowdown: The only question is who ends up being Garoppolo’s backup. O’Connell, a rookie fourth-round pick from Purdue, has been impressive throughout camp and in the preseason.

Running back/fullback (4)

Make the cut: Josh Jacobs, Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah, Jakob Johnson (FB)

In contention: Brittain Brown, Brandon Bolden, Sincere McCormick, Damien Williams, Darwin Thompson

The lowdown: This is all predicated on Josh Jacobs reporting in time to play the season opener. If not Brown, Williams, Bolden and McCormick each have a strong case to make the final roster.

Wide receiver (6)

Make the cut: Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Hunter Renfrow, DeAndre Carter, Phillip Dorsett, Tre Tucker

In contention: Keelan Cole, Chris Lacy, Kristian Wilkerson, Isaiah Zuber

The lowdown: Tucker and Carter are proving to be the sort of weapons that Raiders coach Josh McDaniels covets. Both offer a great skill set to offset Adams, Renfrow and Meyers.

Tight end (3)

Make the cut: Michael Mayer, Austin Hooper, Jesper Horsted

In contention: Jacob Hollister, Cole Fotheringham, John Samuel Shenker

The lowdown: Fotheringham is making a push to make the final cut, although the Raiders are high on Horsted. With the space so limited, Fotheringham could be the odd man out.

Offensive line (8)

Make the cut: Kolton Miller (T), Jermaine Eluemunor (T), Dylan Parham (G/C), Greg Van Roten (G), Andre James (C), Thayer Munford (T), Justin Herron (T), Netane Muti (G)

In contention: Hroniss Grasu (C/G), Dalton Wagner (T), Jordan Meredith (G), Vitaliy Gurman (G), Justin Murray (T), McClendon Curtis (G), Alex Bars (G)

The lowdown: It’s still up in the air who wins the right tackle spot between Eluemunor and Munford and who prevails at right guard between Bars and Van Roten.

Defensive line (10)

Make the cut: Maxx Crosby, Bilal Nichols, Chandler Jones, Jerry Tillery, Tyree Wilson, Malcolm Koonce, John Jenkins, Neil Farrell, Byron Young, Nesta Jade Silvera

In contention: Matthew Butler, Jordan Willis, Adam Plant, George Tarlas, David Agoha, Adam Butler, Isaac Rochell.

The lowdown: Koonce has really turned things around in his third training camp. Maybe even enough to keep his spot on the roster. Jade-Silvera, a seventh-round pick from Arizona State, may have played his way onto the roster, perhaps at the expense of Butler.

Linebacker (5)

Make the cut: Divine Deablo, Robert Spillane, Luke Masterson, Drake Thomas, Amari Burney

In contention: Kana’i Mauga, Curtis Bolton, Drake Thomas

The lowdown: The big surprise here is Thomas, an undrafted rookie free agent from North Carolina State who keeps making plays. Bolton will be a tough cut, and a case can be made for him to earn a spot.

Cornerback (7)

Make the cut: Marcus Peters, Nate Hobbs, Jakorian Bennett, Duke Shelley, David Long, Brandon Facyson, Tyler Hall

In contention: Amik Robertson, Sam Webb, Ike Brown, Bryce Cosby, Azizi Hearn,

The lowdown: Robertson and Webb have shown they can play in the NFL. So that makes for some tough decisions. Either way, the Raiders potentially have their best cornerback room in years.

Safety (4)

Make the cut: Marcus Epps, Tre’von Moehrig, Chris Smith, Isaiah Pola-Mao

In contention: Roderic Teamer, Jaquan Johnson, Jaydon Grant

The lowdown: Both Teamer and Johnson have shown they are good enough to be on NFL rosters, so don’t be surprised if either gets picked up should the Raiders cut them.

Specialists (3)

Make the cut: Daniel Carlson (K), AJ Cole (P), Jacob Bobenmoyer (LS)

The lowdown: The Raiders should have one of the best special teams units in the NFL.

