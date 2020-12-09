Raiders prove they can win on the road in variety of ways

The Raiders are 5-2 on the road, and their ability to close out games could prove invaluable with their regular-season finale at Denver and any playoff games most likely on the road.

Winning on the road can be a challenge even in this crazy year of empty stadiums and modified travel because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Raiders haven’t exactly discovered a formula for securing victories outside of Las Vegas, but they are 5-2 on the road after Sunday’s 31-28 victory at the New York Jets.

Their ability to close out road games could prove invaluable with their regular-season finale at Denver and any playoff games most likely on the road.

While several road games have come down to the final seconds and could have gone either way, the Raiders have proven they can win away from home in a variety of ways.

“No matter how you win it and who you beat, winning five times on the road is a great accomplishment,” coach Jon Gruden said Monday. “We won in horrible weather in Cleveland. We won in some pretty tough weather for us where it was pretty chilly (against the Jets on Sunday). Coming from behind and winning on the road is a great accomplishment.

“We found a way to win in Carolina. It wasn’t pretty. We found a way to win on the last play of the game with instant replay against the Chargers. And we found a way to win against the Jets. I’m sure it doesn’t please all the people that are analyzing games like I used to, but I could care less.”

The Jets win was the most improbable one, surpassing the dramatic video review in Los Angeles to determine whether Donald Parham caught Justin Herbert’s pass in the end zone as time expired.

Trailing 28-24 and down to one final play, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr stood in the pocket against an all-out blitz and threw a rainbow pass to rookie Henry Ruggs down the sideline for a touchdown that stole a victory from the winless Jets.

There was much debate about the curious play call that resulted in New York defensive coordinator Gregg Williams getting fired Monday, but Gruden was quick to point out the Raiders still had to execute.

“What about that pickup Darren Waller made on the edge?” Gruden said. “What about the blitz pickup from Jalen Richard? What about the throw under intense fire? And what about the route? That to me was as exciting and as amazing as any call made by me. There was some great execution there.”

The Raiders also won at Kansas City, handing the world champion Chiefs their only loss. Carr threw for 300-plus yards and three touchdowns, as he did against the Jets.

They racked up 209 yards rushing on a day when passing the football proved a monumental task in the infamous graupel game in Cleveland.

Las Vegas hopes to rediscover that ground game for the stretch run, especially with the finale in Denver, where snow is a possibility, and potential playoff games in cold-weather cities such as Buffalo, Pittsburgh and Kansas City.

The Raiders (7-5) have averaged just 67 yards rushing in their past three games.

“We’ve got to run the ball a lot better,” Gruden said. “It doesn’t matter who’s in there running it, we have to do a better job as a coaching staff formulating game plans and targeting the plays better.”

Of course, getting injured star running back Josh Jacobs back on the field would help. It won’t solve everything, though. Jacobs has been stymied at times behind a makeshift offensive line that has played just three snaps at full strength.

It’s unclear whether Jacobs or offensive tackle Trent Brown — two of the players who missed all or most of the Jets game with injuries — will return for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts (8-4) that could have playoff implications, the first of three straight games at Allegiant Stadium.

“We’ve been missing a lot of players in the last two Decembers,” Gruden said. “Right now, we’re missing a lot of players, and it’s a concern, but we’re going to get ready for the next game no matter who is available.”

