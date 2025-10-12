Raiders punter cleared to play against Titans, but star TE is out

Raiders punter AJ Cole is active for the team’s game against the Titans on Sunday, but tight end Brock Bowers is out with a knee injury.

Raiders punter AJ Cole takes questions from media during a news conference after the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Monday, July 28, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders punter AJ Cole has been cleared to play Sunday against the Titans.

Cole suffered an ankle sprain after having one of his punts blocked last week against the Colts. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, but the Raiders were optimistic he could play after he tested his ankle Friday.

The team will be without tight end Brock Bowers (knee) for the second straight game, however.

The Raiders’ other inactives are running back Zamir White, rookie guard Caleb Rogers and rookie defensive tackles JJ Pegues and Tonka Hemingway.

