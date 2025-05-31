Raiders punter’s record contract provides stability, new landscaping

A deal that made the Raiders’ AJ Cole the highest-paid punter in the NFL should keep him around long enough to see his expensive new trees grow up.

Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) looks to teammates during OTA's at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A record-breaking contract extension with the Raiders that made AJ Cole the highest-paid punter in NFL history couldn’t have come at a better time for the three-time Pro Bowler.

He and his wife, Kylie, had just made a major purchase that was more expensive than expected.

“All of my plants died, so we just relandscaped our yard,” he said. “So, shoutout to Antonio at Moon Valley Nurseries. I’m really excited that I get to stay here and watch those plants grow up. Because I don’t know if you guys have bought plants before, but they’re really, really expensive.

“And so, yeah, that was the big-ticket purchase, a couple of new queen palm trees in the backyard and a couple sweet bay laurels on the side.”

The deal will keep Cole, one of four remaining Raiders who played in Oakland, with the team for at least the next five seasons. It’s the only organization he has played for, a relationship that began when Cole was brought to rookie minicamp in 2019 to compete with incumbent starter Johnny Hekker.

Cole, who put off a job at IBM to pursue his NFL dream, never had to enter the corporate world. He beat out Hekker and became one of the best punters in the league.

“It feels unbelievable,” Cole said of his NFL journey. “I mean, I just feel like I’m on so much borrowed time. And I showed up to that minicamp and I really just felt like, ‘This could be it, and I’m going to go into every single one of these three days, and I’m going to get all the juice I can.’ And I’ve been trying to keep that same mentality. … I don’t think there’s anybody that has more fun at work than I do.”

Those aren’t just words from Cole, a multitime team captain and locker room jokester who is rarely seen in the building without a smile and has become known for some boisterous celebrations on the field.

Stability on special teams

The 29-year-old Atlanta native and N.C. State alum has plenty of reason to be happy beyond the four-year, $15.8 million extension.

A massive overhaul of the front office and coaching staff has brought renewed optimism to the organization, with hopes that Cole could be punting in more meaningful games in the future.

“The last couple years have had some pretty dark moments, and it’s been rough. We’ve lost a lot of games, more than we feel like we should have,” he said. “But I’m really optimistic about the future of this organization and the leadership that’s in place. And I feel good about the way we’re headed, and I didn’t want to miss that.”

While there was significant change, the special teams room remained largely intact. Cole’s close friend Daniel Carlson is still the kicker, and long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer returns as well.

New coach Pete Caroll also chose to retain special teams coach Tom McMahon, a signal to the group that he appreciated what they had built.

“I think that the special teams have produced the last couple of years, and I think that obviously this new regime saw that,” Cole said. “Me and (McMahon) speak the same language. We’ve got so many things that we’ve sort of figured out through the years. We have a shorthand, and we understand each other. And I think that extends to the whole special teams.”

The Core Four

Cole will have been with the Raiders a decade by the time his deal runs out. He sounds as if he would be more than happy to remain with the team until the end of that term and beyond.

That could put him in position to win the friendly competition he has going on with Carlson, defensive end Maxx Crosby and offensive tackle Kolton Miller to be the last remaining Oakland Raider to still suit up for the team.

He said that core group has embraced the role they have as veteran leaders who have a unique place in the history of the storied organization.

“Having been here through the different regimes, we’ve had the different coaching staffs, the different cities, the different buildings, the different stadiums,” Cole said. “I think it’s so cool that I’m able to tell a piece of the history of the Raiders and that I’m able to be here for all of those kind of swinging stories. It’s something that I take a lot of pride in, and I think it’s something that definitely impacts the ability to lead on the team, because you kind of really have seen how we got to where we are. The teams change every year, but there’s kind of a story that kind of flows through, and so I’m one of the guys that can really tell that story and impart on the younger guys how great of a position we’re in, really.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.