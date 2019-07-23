Raiders purchase Las Vegas Aces tickets for local youth

The Raiders purchased 1,600 tickets for local youth to attend Las Vegas Aces games, a program that began with Sunday’s Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Lynx.

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis reacts while attending during the first half of a WNBA basketball game between the Las Vegas Aces and Chicago Sky at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 5, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

They’ll distribute the tickets for the remainder of the season to various organizations, including local high school basketball teams

“The community benefits of professional sports are tremendous. In particular, the women who play for the Las Vegas Aces are great role models for the young women all over Southern Nevada,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement. “We are excited to bring hundreds of those young women to see for themselves what can be accomplished through hard work and determination.”

