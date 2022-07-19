Raiders put 3 starters on injured list to start camp

The Raiders on Tuesday put Jonathan Hankins, Trayvon Mullen and Bilal Nichols on the physically unable to perform list. All three are expected back before the end of training camp.

Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) stretches during team practice at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) stretches before an NFL playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols answers questions during a news conference at the Raiders headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

One day before welcoming veteran players to training camp, the Raiders put projected starters Johnathan Hankins (DT), Trayvon Mullen (CB) and Bilal Nichols (DT) on the physically unable to perform list.

In each player’s case, the PUP list designation to start camp was not a surprise. All three can participate in all camp activities aside from actual practice, and each is eligible to return upon being cleared by the team’s medical staff.

The PUP list is a landing spot for players still rehabbing from football-related injuries suffered before the start of training camp. The designation allows them to continue rehabbing while missing mandatory practices. In Mullen’s case, that was the foot injury he suffered last year that required offseason surgery.

Hankins’ and Nichols’ injuries have not been revealed, but both sat out the on-field portion of minicamp last month.

The expectation is that all three will return at some point during training camp. Provided they are cleared on or before August 23rd, they will not have to sit out any games. However, if their issues linger beyond the August 23rd deadline, they won’t be eligible to return until Week 5 of the regular season.

The Raiders on Monday also signed wide receiver Isaiah Zuber, who began his NFL career with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and has spent time on the practice squad of the 49ers, Browns and Jets in 2021. Zuber has two catches for 29 yards and two runs for 21 yards in four career games.

