Raiders put pressure on kicker with practice squad addition

The Raiders signed a veteran kicker to their practice squad Tuesday, putting some pressure on Daniel Carlson after a few recent misses.

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (8) meets with practice squad kicker Greg Joseph (34) during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (8) on the sideline during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders kicker Greg Joseph (34) sets up footballs for a drill during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Coach Pete Carroll has made it clear the past few weeks that kicker Daniel Carlson needs to be better.

If Carroll’s words weren’t enough to get Carlson back on track, the Raiders upped the pressure Tuesday. They signed veteran kicker Greg Joseph to their practice squad to have a replacement ready if things don’t improve.

Carlson, who missed a key extra point and a potential game-tying field goal in the Raiders’ past two losses, gets it.

“I think for me, it’s like, ‘Hey, OK, now it’s obvious,’” Carlson said. “Like, let’s make a response.”

Carlson, a 30-year-old pending free agent, doesn’t believe the presence of another kicker affects his motivation in any way.

“At the end of the day, I’m competing against myself,” Carlson said. “Nobody wants to make kicks and do well more than I do. I don’t have to have someone (behind me).”

Turning up the heat

Joseph, 31, has bounced around the NFL since going undrafted out of Florida Atlantic in 2018.

The longest the Johannesburg native has ever been with one team was his three-year stint with the Vikings from 2021-23. He’s also suited up for the Browns, Titans, Buccaneers, Giants, Commanders and Jets and appeared on the Dolphins, Panthers, Packers, Lions and 49ers’ practice squads.

Joseph, in 75 career games, has made 82.3 percent of his field-goal attempts (83-of-101) and 90.3 percent of his extra points (112-of-124). The NFL average this season is 83.7 percent and 95.6 percent, respectively. His longest field goal was 61 yards with the Vikings in 2022.

The Raiders’ decision to sign Joseph to their practice squad is a symbol of their growing unease with Carlson, who has been one of the league’s most reliable kickers since joining the team in 2018.

Carlson, one of four remaining players from the franchise’s Oakland days, has made 87.7 percent of his field goal-attempts (214-of-244) and 95.4 percent of his extra points with the Raiders. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2022 after being named to the second team in 2021.

He’s had some key misses this season, the Raiders’ first under Carroll. Carlson has made 12 of his 16 field-goal attempts and 11 of his 12 extra points. Almost all of those misses played key roles in losses.

Carlson had a potential game-winning kick get blocked in Week 4 against the Bears when the Raiders had a breakdown in protection. His missed extra point proved crucial in the team’s 30-29 overtime loss to the Jaguars in Week 9. Carlson then missed a 48-yard field goal in the fourth quarter against the Broncos on Thursday that would have tied the game.

There is blame to go around for those defeats. Quarterback Geno Smith has been a disappointment. The offensive line has struggled in run blocking and pass protection. The defense has been below average.

It’s also worth noting that three of Carlson’s four missed field goals this season have come from 50-plus yards.

Still, the Raiders’ decisions to fire special teams coordinator Tom McMahon on Friday and sign Joseph on Tuesday put pressure on Carlson to deliver. Especially now that there is another option on the roster.

“The ball’s just got to go through the freaking hoop. We just got to make them,” Carroll said last week. “That’s all there is to it.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal. com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.