Raiders News

Raiders to put star player on injured reserve with knee injury

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs against Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre du ...
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs against Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game aga ...
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Bro ...
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith speaks during a press conference after an NFL football ...
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith to speak to the media
‘It’s an honor’: Raiders stars humbled by Pro Bowl recognition
Raiders left tackle could return for Sunday’s game against New York Giants
‘We’re gonna play the best we can play’: Carroll not concerned with draft implications from Sunday’s game
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 24, 2025 - 8:41 am
 
Updated December 24, 2025 - 8:46 am

The Raiders are placing tight end Brock Bowers and safety Jeremy Chinn on the season-ending injured reserve list, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Wednesday.

Bowers, selected to the Pro Bowl team Tuesday, has been dealing with a knee injury all season. He has missed three games.

Chinn has been dealing with a back injury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

