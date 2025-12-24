Raiders to put star player on injured reserve with knee injury

The Raiders are placing star tight end Brock Bowers and safety Jeremy Chinn on the injured reserve list. Bowers has been dealing with a knee injury all season.

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs against Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The Raiders are placing tight end Brock Bowers and safety Jeremy Chinn on the season-ending injured reserve list, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Wednesday.

Bowers, selected to the Pro Bowl team Tuesday, has been dealing with a knee injury all season. He has missed three games.

Chinn has been dealing with a back injury.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

