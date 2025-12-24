Raiders to put star player on injured reserve with knee injury
The Raiders are placing tight end Brock Bowers and safety Jeremy Chinn on the season-ending injured reserve list, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Wednesday.
Bowers, selected to the Pro Bowl team Tuesday, has been dealing with a knee injury all season. He has missed three games.
Chinn has been dealing with a back injury.
This is a developing story. Ch
