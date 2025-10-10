Raiders Q&A: Backup tackle talks replacing Miller, grilling specialties

Raiders left tackle Stone Forsythe discussed replacing Kolton Miller as a starter, sharing a stadium with his college coach and more in a Q&A with the Review-Journal.

Stone Forsythe started his NFL career under coach Pete Carroll in Seattle after the Seahawks selected him in the sixth round in 2021.

Now the offensive tackle out of Florida is getting a second chance under Carroll with the Raiders. Forsythe, 27, was thrust into a starting role after left tackle Kolton Miller suffered an ankle injury in Week 4 against the Bears.

Forsythe held his own his first start in Indianapolis last week. He’ll line up at left tackle again when the Raiders host the Titans on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Carroll got exactly what he expected out of Forsythe, who the team signed Aug. 27 after he was cut from Giants camp.

“I thought he did a terrific job, really,” Carroll said. “He played really strong in the run game. He was really accurate with his calls and in his fits in the run game. He protected very well. He got in trouble the last play of the game on a pass, but other than that, he played an excellent football game and we’re really proud. Couldn’t wait to recognize him in front of the team that he came through in a situation where you’re following a great player in our program and expectations are still high, and he lived up to them.”

Forsythe sat down with the Review-Journal this week to talk about his reunion with Carroll, sharing a stadium with his former college coach Dan Mullen and much more:

RJ: How did you feel your first start with the Raiders went last week in Indianapolis, other than the ugly final score?

Forsythe: It was a great feeling just getting back out there. It was almost 11 months since I broke my hand last year and that was my first real game I had played in. But it was nice just getting back in the groove of things. It had also been a while since I played left tackle, but it felt good out there.

RJ: Obviously you were looking for a job after getting released in the preseason, but what did it mean for you that it was Carroll, your old coach, that wanted to bring you in?

Forsythe: It was a great feeling. I was very grateful for that. He gave me an opportunity out of college when he drafted me to kind of fill that same role in Seattle. I just had to stay ready for whenever the opportunity presented itself and I felt like I did that.

RJ: How is Carroll similar or different to how he was in Seattle?

Forsythe: He will always be the same person every single day. I think when I first got here and he was still doing the basketball shootouts and the competitions and all that stuff, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, he’s the same.’

RJ: Where did your first name come from?

Forsythe: That’s a funny question. I’m not sure where my parents came up with the name, but in kindergarten I absolutely hated it because we were reading a book called the “The Stone Soup.” Every time my name popped up in the book, everyone just kind of turned their head and looked at me. I hated it for a few weeks.

RJ: Your father Ray was running a Ferrari and Maserati dealership when you turned 16. What were you pulling up to your high school in?

Forsythe: Well, before that, he was at Mercedes. He had a loaner from there and I was driving that a couple days a week. But me and my brother had a 1997 (Chevrolet) Tahoe that we shared.

RJ: Well, that’s practical. You weren’t trying to talk him into rolling to school in a Maserati?

Forsythe: Nah, I’m not that guy. But he did let me drive the Ferraris here and there. He would pick me up from practice every once in a while (and it would get some attention). It was cool for that.

RJ: Did it give you an appreciation for luxury cars?

Forsythe: Definitely an appreciation, but now I would never have a house payment for a car. I think I got all the exotic cars out of my system.

RJ: Your father was an NFL offensive lineman before his second career. What football lessons did he pass on to you?

Forsythe: Just kind of basic fundamentals. He played center and that was my first position growing up from fourth grade until junior high school. So just kind of learning the offense from the inside out, you know? Being able to know what everyone does.

RJ: You once listed grilling as one of your main hobbies and said you got a Traeger before you made it to the league. How good are you on the grill now and what are your specialties?

Forsythe: Oh, I’m great. I got in a little bit with Traeger, so they send me some stuff here and there and that’s cool. But I use it five, six, seven times a week during the offseason. Specialties, I’d say pork ribs, beef ribs and maybe some wings.

RJ: Have you cooked for the offensive line here?

Forsythe: I haven’t cooked for these guys. I cooked for the guys in Seattle when I was there. But I usually do Thanksgiving every year, so I’ll smoke a few turkeys. But I definitely need to grill for these guys.

RJ: You played for Mullen at Florida and you now share a stadium with him because he’s the coach at UNLV. What is he like as a coach?

Forsythe: He’s a great guy. Early on, it was like a, ‘My way or the highway’ vibe I got from him. But getting to know him over the years, he’s a great guy to be around and a great coach. Very smart. He kind of lets you know how it is and I appreciated that. He texted me when I got here. I still need to go see those guys.

