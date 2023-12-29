Raiders Q&A: Director of pro personnel discusses goals, NFL draft

Dwayne Joseph is the fifth-year director of pro personnel for the Raiders who hopes to become a general manager in the NFL. He discussed his job with the RJ.

Raiders director of pro personnel Dwayne Joseph, left, talks with interim general manager Champ Kelly. Photo courtesy of Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders

He came to the team after four seasons as the Philadelphia Eagles’ director of pro scouting and was part of a Super Bowl-winning franchise.

An undrafted free-agent cornerback out of Syracuse who signed with the Bears in 1994, Joseph has also worked in the front offices of Chicago and Miami.

The Review-Journal sat down with Joseph this past week to learn more about him.

RJ: You recently participated in the NFL’s front office and general manager accelerator program, a continuation of the league’s commitment to promoting diversity. How was it?

Joseph: The NFL did an excellent job bringing all of us together and giving us an opportunity to sit down with owners and get to see them in a different environment. It was really cool to interact with them and see them in a relaxed setting. Just had nice discussions and talks, and it was good they got the opportunity to see us and us them. Just form some relationships.

RJ: You interviewed for the general manager’s position with the Raiders in 2021. What did you learn from such an experience?

Joseph: It was very humbling and exciting at the same time. I had been in the league for 23 years at that point, so humbling in the way someone would recognize all the hard work you had put forth. For (owner) Mark Davis to ask if I wanted to interview, it was so humbling. At the same time, it was exciting because I got to interview for a job I have coveted for a while, which is to become a general manager.

RJ: Would you like to interview for the position again at season’s end?

Joseph: I’ll say this — I think (interim general manager) Champ Kelly has done a tremendous job. I think he deserves the job. As a competitor, I want the opportunity to be a general manager one day. But in this particular case, and in the situation we are in currently, I think Champ is the best guy for the job.

RJ: You have worked under three general managers with the Raiders. What has that done for you to see different types of leaders?

Joseph: It has strengthened my adaptability. To be able to adapt to different styles has been really good because they all gave me the opportunity to do what I do best — which is to evaluate and find players. They also empowered me to be part of the draft process and not pigeonhole me into just being on the pro side of things.

RJ: Speaking of the draft, what is your role for it?

Joseph: For the pro side, we evaluate all 31 other rosters in the league and try to come up with their strengths and weaknesses to help the general manager come up with possible draft picks those teams might take. We will also take college players and compare them to who they might remind us of (in the NFL). This player plays like this, so he might play like that in the league. I’m also part of draft calls — being in there calling teams for possible trades and cross-checking positions on the current prospects. I’m part of the process all the way around.

RJ: Jack Jones has made a big impact since being picked up from New England. Take me through the process of claiming the cornerback off waivers.

Joseph: We evaluate players all the way through. With the Jack Jones acquisition, it started last year when he came into the league. Then we played against him, which was part of our advanced scouting. We continued to follow him. So when we saw his name on the waiver wire, we couldn’t believe it. We all loved him in college. We practiced and played against him the last year. And what cemented it was (interim coach) Antonio Pierce had coached him all the way back to high school.

RJ: What’s the toughest part about your job?

Joseph: The 53-man roster cut day. I was a player. I’ve been on the side of that seat twice, when someone tells you your dream is now over as an NFL player. I know the hard work that goes into trying to make the team. When that day comes, it’s always hard driving into work.

RJ: You played at Syracuse. What are your best memories, and we assume they aren’t of the weather.

Joseph: On the field, when we beat Florida in 1991 in the Carrier Dome. I had an interception. It was a good day. Beating Colorado in the Fiesta Bowl and Ohio State in the Hall of Fame Game. I’d say graduation was the highest moment for me. I did it in four years and got a Syracuse degree. I’m proud of that.

RJ: How does being a former NFL player help translate to your job?

Joseph: One, preparation. I’m always prepared and being a step ahead. Two, being able to make decisions under pressure. And just hard work. I understand this is a tough job and not a lot of people get this opportunity. I have to work hard to keep it.

RJ: Best player you ever scouted?

Joseph: (Hall of Fame offensive tackle) Walter Jones. Even though I played defensive back, to build a team, you have to start up front. Walter Jones was amazing.

RJ: How has your job changed over the years?

Joseph: For me, I’ve gotten into a routine and know what to expect. The pressure of the job has heightened because you want to win. The higher you move up in the business, the more pressure there is. You’re scrutinized for every move you make. I know what’s coming. I also know the feeling of lifting a Lombardi Trophy. It’s a feeling like no other.

