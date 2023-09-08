Raiders Q&A: Getting to know Marcus Peters

The Review-Journal sat down with Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters and learned that he’s a great swimmer who thinks he could have taken on Michael Phelps.

The Raiders signed veteran cornerback Marcus Peters in the offseason to bolster a position of need. The nine-year veteran has had stints with the Chiefs, Rams, Ravens and now the Raiders.

He was the league’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2015 and twice has been named first-team All-Pro. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, he has 32 career interceptions.

The Review-Journal sat down with the 30-year-old this week to learn a little more about the talented addition to the team.

RJ: You were born and raised in Oakland. What most excited you about joining this organization?

Peters: It reminded me of my beautiful city of Oakland, how blue-collar it is, how hard work pays off. It reminded me of home. The opportunity presented itself, and it was the one I wanted to go with. I was happy, and it worked out and I’m here now.

RJ: What would be your advice to young players, to those learning how to be a professional in the NFL?

Peters: Respect is earned, it’s not given. You have to go out there an earn everything you want to do in this league, and everything else will come full circle for you.

RJ: What did you learn most about yourself when you had to miss the 2021 season with a torn ACL?

Peters: I learned it can happen to everybody. You’re not excused from anything. Minor setback for a major comeback.

RJ: You’ve been on highly successful teams. What type of characteristics do those have and do the Raiders possess them?

Peters: All work, and it’s going to pay off. That’s it, man. You just have to keep working, and it will show up. It will turn up for us. This team has been working hard. Now we just have to keep doing what we’re doing and let our play speak for itself.

RJ: Is there a secret to creating turnovers?

Peters: Nah. Like I always say, just see the ball and go get the ball. I’ve been around football my whole life. I grew up right behind my high school field, and my dad has been coaching high school since I was born. Football has always been part of my life. It’s something I was attracted to. It just comes easy to me.

RJ: You were also an accomplished track athlete in high school, running the 100 and 200 meters. Did you think about making that your profession? Ever have any Olympic dreams?

Peters: I won’t lie — I hated running track. But if there was another sport I might have done, I was really good at swimming. I probably could have done the butterfly and taken on Michael Phelps. Track was just to keep me in shape and get me faster and stronger going into college. But I hated it.

RJ: Be honest. With your Oakland background and love for it, what were your first thoughts when it was announced the Raiders were moving to Las Vegas?

Peters: I blamed the city of Oakland. If we did what we needed to do at the time when everything was coming down, we could have kept them there. Blame it on the city.

RJ: You played football at the University of Washington. They have a ranked team this season. How excited are you about its chances, and what do you think about the move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten?

Peters: I’m excited. We have a new regime in there, and I fully support it. I like what they have going on there with Coach (Kalen) DeBoer. Things are gong in the right direction. I think we have a shot to go win the Pac-12 before moving to the Big Ten. Football is football. You have to show up to play no matter (the conference). I would have played wherever they put us.

RJ: What is your favorite nonfootball activity?

Peters: Chillin’ with my kids.

RJ: Why can this Raiders defense be what you think and want it to be?

Peters: It’s not about me. It’s going to be what we make it out to be. It has nothing to do with I’s — it’s what we’re going to do.

