Raiders Q&A: Tight end talks expanded role, Bowers’ sense of humor

Raiders tight end Ian Thomas is expected to take on a bigger role this week. He talked about preparing for his opportunity in a Q&A with the Review-Journal.

Raiders tight end Ian Thomas leaves the podium after speaking to the media after the team’s training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, Aug 5, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) looks in a long pass during the first half of a Raiders training camp mock game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug.2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Veteran tight end Ian Thomas was a training camp standout for the Raiders. He’s likely to see an increased workload this week with tight end Michael Mayer out with a concussion.

Thomas, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the Panthers after being drafted in the fourth round in 2018, sat down with the Review-Journal this week to discuss changing teams for the first time in his career. The 29-year-old also touched on what drew him to Las Vegas and what surprised him about teammate Brock Bowers.

RJ: It looks like you may be asked to take on a much bigger role on offense Sunday. How have you approached the week getting ready for the opportunity?

Thomas: Same preparation day in and day out as the backup to Mike and Brock, when I prepare as if I’m going to play every snap in the game. That’s something I’ve learned throughout my time in this league and throughout all these years that every day is the same preparation, no matter if you’re starting or you’re not, practice squad or not. Everybody still has to know something in an instant because you may be called upon and you don’t want to be thinking, ‘I should have prepared better.’ They always say if you stay prepared, you don’t have to get prepared. Mike has been playing a bunch, but he’s been really good about throwing things at me this week and telling me to prepare for certain things on certain plays. Everybody has the humility to coach up everyone else.

RJ: What have you learned about Bowers as a teammate or been surprised to find out about him?

Thomas: Brock is hilarious, man. A lot of people don’t see that part of him. You see him in different situations and he’s so quiet and (you) just think he’s (like) this all the time, but you get him in the (tight end room) and he’s always joking around. I didn’t know that was him at all. That’s something I’ve really liked about him.

RJ: Not many players in the NFL change teams for the first time seven years into their career. What was it like to do that and what has the process been like for you?

Thomas: It was different, for sure. It was kind of like college recruitment where you’re going on visits and talking to different people trying to figure out what you like and what fits you. So it was exciting, but at the same time, you’ve established this one place with a home and family and friends and comfortability and now you have to move across the country. That was the hardest part. But overall, I enjoyed it.

RJ: How much did having a family to think about make that decision even more difficult?

Thomas: It played a big role. Especially, you know that my wife is comfortable back in North Carolina and getting her and all of our stuff here and making sure she’s comfortable here is important. And, I don’t know, figuring out what she likes here and where to work out and hair and nails and all of those things. But she’s been good in letting me focus on the football part. And she’s been my backbone through this whole process. It’s been really good with the support behind me. I haven’t had too much to worry about.

RJ: What was it about the Raiders and Las Vegas that convinced you this was the spot?

Thomas: First, (coach) Pete (Carroll). Everything he stands for and all the coaches and guys he brought in. The tight end room, of course, I wanted to be a part of and all the guys that do really good things here. Outside looking in, it’s like, ‘These guys are going to be special.’ I wanted to be a part of it, so here we are.

RJ: But with all that talent, you know you’re not going to step in and start right away.

Thomas: I don’t believe in just jumping into a place and being, ‘The Guy.’ I want to work for what I get. Those guys have been here for a while and they’ve built a reputation for themselves, so I’m blessed to come in and play off those guys. And now, I may have a bigger role this week, so that opportunity is here now and it’s time to take advantage of it.

RJ: Back in training camp, you opened so many eyes by making plays every day. Was that exciting to have a new group of people discover how good you were?

Thomas: For sure. You only see some stuff on tape and hear some things from guys you know, so it was good to actually put the product in front of people who had been asking or wondering, ‘Is this a good pickup?’ … I’m glad I’m in a place to be able to showcase myself to a bunch of coaches and fans and people around the league and show I’m able to play this position in the league.

RJ: How do you like Las Vegas so far?

Thomas: I like it a bunch. I like the smaller communities around the city. Inspirada is like the biggest neighborhood I’ve ever seen in my life. It’s like 8 miles long or something. But it’s nice. They’ve got a bunch of greenery and a bunch of parks. I have two dogs, so they enjoy it a lot.

RJ: What’s your go-to activity off the field?

Thomas: Probably the dog park.

RJ: Rest of the season, rest of your career, what do you hope to accomplish?

Thomas: Always to finish the season healthy and strong and in a positive place. Then just helping my team in the best way I can. And if I can do that, I check the box for everything.

