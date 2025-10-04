Raiders Q&A: Veteran RB talks being inactive, shark bites, Tyreek Hill

Raiders running back Raheem Mostert, who grew up in the “shark bite capital of the world,” discussed his hometown and much more in a Q&A with the Review-Journal.

Raiders running back Raheem Mostert (31) turns the corner as Chicago Bears defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) falls to the ground during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Raheem Mostert (31) looks to get past Chicago Bears free safety Kevin Byard (31) on a run during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Raheem Mostert (31) looks for room to run as Chicago Bears defenders move in during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raheem Mostert led the NFL in touchdowns in 2023 with the Dolphins.

Two years later, the running back was a healthy scratch for the Raiders’ first three games.

It was an unfamiliar position for the 33-year-old, who signed as a free agent this offseason. He was brought in to potentially be the Raiders’ lead running back until the team selected Boise State standout Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick in April’s draft.

That caused Mostert, a native of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, to fall down the pecking order. He ended up being inactive since he hadn’t played much on special teams in recent years after making his mark there in college and his early NFL career.

The veteran was finally active in Week 4 and brought a spark to the Raiders’ offense and return game. Coach Pete Carroll said Mostert earned his way into the lineup again Sunday against the Colts.

Mostert sat down with the Review-Journal this week to talk about the start to his Raiders’ tenure, being a beach kid living in the desert, the best way to avoid shark bites and so much more:

RJ: You were once a big-time returner, but haven’t played a lot of special teams in recent years. How much of an adjustment has it been going back to your special teams roots now with the Raiders?

Mostert: When you get back there, you’ve got a job to do at the end of the day and I’m excited about the opportunities. I know it’s definitely different from a couple years ago, but you have to take advantage of every opportunity that’s out there. And that’s something I’ve been trying to do as much as I possibly could.

RJ: The kickoff rule is different now than when you were back there more often. What has that been like?

Mostert: I like it. I mean, it gets the guys a little more engaged right at the point of attack. And it’s tough because you also have to hold your blocks a little bit longer. But I like it. I think it’s providing a safety element, but I also feel like maybe going back to the old way will be a little bit more beneficial if you want to see a spark return.

RJ: How difficult was it for you to be inactive the first three weeks?

Mostert: Mentally, it was a little bit tricky. But you know, at the same time, I have to still be prepared and be ready to go when my number’s called. So that was my whole mantra, my whole deal. Just trying to figure out what I can do to better myself as an individual and as a player and as a teammate.

RJ: You were a free agent this offseason. What was it that drew you to the Raiders?

Mostert: I liked the opportunity here and the simple fact that I know Pete (Carroll) and having a conversation with him, he was fired up just as much as I was about coming here and running the ball and everything like that. Then, obviously the Las Vegas scene and trying to help build a better fanbase, you know. I’m accustomed to not having the best fans from a new regime and then help building that up. And ultimately helping create that atmosphere over at Allegiant Stadium, which is awesome.

RJ: But you’re a beach kid and you decided to come to the desert.

Mostert: Yeah, it’s very different. It’s a lot of dry air, you know. I’m used to humidity and being able to go to the beach and get in the water, but here it’s a little bit different.

RJ: You’re from the “shark bite capital of the world.” What’s the best way to avoid getting bit by a shark?

Mostert: Actually, they make these little detectors or like a radar that you can put on your ankle and sends like a frequency sound for the sharks that deters them from coming close to you.

RJ: You’ve become an advocate for skin cancer awareness. Why was that important to you?

Mostert: My very first football coach passed away from skin cancer. And ever since then, I’ve been a huge advocate of trying to help and promote people to understand that skin cancer is a thing and that you have to protect your body. And even if you think that you have a little beauty mark on your face, that actually can be a cancerous mole. So just having people understand that to be able to get checkups and go to dermatologists is important to me.

RJ: Your former teammate with the Dolphins, Tyreek Hill, just suffered an awful injury. But dating back to your days in college, you were both track and field stars at the same time and widely considered the two fastest players in college football. Who would win if you raced the 100 meters against each other now, assuming Hill is healthy?

Mostert: I don’t know. We’re both a little bit older in age but he’s still got a little bit of a giddy-up, so I couldn’t tell you. I would like to say me, especially after what just happened to him. It’s so unfortunate and I hate that so much for my guy. That’s somebody I care about and I know he’s going to bounce back and be all right.

RJ: Was there ever any trash talk between you two about a potential race while you were teammates?

Mostert: Oh man, of course. We always talk trash and it always went back-and-forth on who had the best times in college.

RJ: You were a star at Purdue, where former UNLV coach Barry Odom is now the football coach. Do you believe he can get the Boilermakers back to national prominence?

Mostert: I have a high level of belief in him, simply because he knows what it takes. Obviously, he helped UNLV get to a good standing point during his tenure here. We’ll see, you know. I can’t fully rule him in or rule him out just yet.

