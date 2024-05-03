Raiders QB changes jersey number before 2nd season

Second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell is one of several Raiders players who will wear a different jersey number this season.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) throws the football to stay loose on the sideline during a break in the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell no longer will be wearing the same jersey number as his predecessor with the franchise.

After wearing No. 4 last season, O’Connell has changed to No. 12 for his sophomore campaign.

It was one of several jersey changes confirmed by the team this week.

There was an overblown controversy on social media when O’Connell was assigned No. 4 when he was drafted last season because it had been the number worn by Derek Carr for nearly a decade before he was released just months before O’Connell’s arrival.

Now, O’Connell can forge his own path in a number with a strong quarterback history with the franchise. Ken Stabler and Rich Gannon also wore the number.

O’Connell isn’t alone in making a change. Projected starting running back Zamir White has changed from No. 35 to No. 3, returning to the number he wore in college.

Fellow running back Ameer Abdullah is going back to the No. 8 he wore at Nebraska, and safety Tre’von Moehrig has switched back to the No. 7 he wore at Texas Christian.

Defensive tackle Marquan McCall will switch from No. 96 to No. 52.

