Raiders News

Raiders QB Garoppolo, WR Adams, DE Crosby address media

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2023 - 10:21 am
 
Updated July 26, 2023 - 11:20 am
Jimmy Garoppolo answers a question during a press conference at the Raiders Headquarters and In ...
Jimmy Garoppolo answers a question during a press conference at the Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center having officially signed his contract on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby reacts with laughter during a news conference at Intermountai ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby reacts with laughter during a news conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Jimmy Garoppolo, Davante Adams and Marcus Epps were among the players to address the media after the Raiders’ first training camp practice on Wednesday.

The Raiders were on the field at 8:30 a.m. for a 90-minute practice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

