Raiders News

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out for Sunday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2023 - 3:31 pm
 
Updated September 30, 2023 - 3:34 pm
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) eyes a receiver against the Pittsburgh Steelers during ...
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) eyes a receiver against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

The Raiders will also be without cornerback Nate Hobbs.

Garoppolo suffered a concussion Sunday against the Steelers and has been in concussion protocol throughout the week. As part of the protocol process, he was cleared to resume limited practice Thursday and Friday.

Hobbs was limited at practice on Friday with an ankle injury.

The Raiders (1-2) have lost two straight games as they prepare to play their AFC West rival Chargers (1-2). Garoppolo has thrown five interceptions over the losses and a league-leading six overall in three games, and the offense has struggled to run the ball and consistently throw it while averaging the third-fewest points per game at 15.0.

The Raiders will decide between veteran Brian Hoyer and rookie Aidan O’Connell to replace Garoppolo.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore atvbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow@VinnyBonsignore on X.

THE LATEST
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) looks to break through the line against the Pittsburgh Ste ...
How to watch Raiders-Chargers game
By / RJ

A bitter division rivalry will be renewed Sunday when the Raiders travel to SoFi Stadium to play the Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams are 1-2.

