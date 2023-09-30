Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out for Sunday

The Raiders will be without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday against the Chargers. Either Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O’Connell will take over.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) eyes a receiver against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

The Raiders will also be without cornerback Nate Hobbs.

Garoppolo suffered a concussion Sunday against the Steelers and has been in concussion protocol throughout the week. As part of the protocol process, he was cleared to resume limited practice Thursday and Friday.

Hobbs was limited at practice on Friday with an ankle injury.

The Raiders (1-2) have lost two straight games as they prepare to play their AFC West rival Chargers (1-2). Garoppolo has thrown five interceptions over the losses and a league-leading six overall in three games, and the offense has struggled to run the ball and consistently throw it while averaging the third-fewest points per game at 15.0.

The Raiders will decide between veteran Brian Hoyer and rookie Aidan O’Connell to replace Garoppolo.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore atvbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow@VinnyBonsignore on X.