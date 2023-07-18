Raiders’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo visits with troops at Nellis
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hasn’t been seen much since joining the Silver and Black in March but made an appearance at Nellis Air Force Base last week.
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hasn’t been seen much since joining the Silver and Black in March but made an appearance at Nellis Air Force Base last week.
Garoppolo visited with troops on July 11, meeting with base leadership, taking photos with over 100 airmen and their families and signing autographs.
The Raiders begin training camp next week and it’s unknown whether Garoppolo will participate as he continues to recover from foot surgery.