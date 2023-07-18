Raiders’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo visits with troops at Nellis

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hasn’t been seen much since joining the Silver and Black in March but made an appearance at Nellis Air Force Base last week.

Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback, signs a football during a meet and greet at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 11, 2023. The event boosted the morale of Airmen while also fostering relationships between the base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hasn’t been seen much since joining the Silver and Black in March but made an appearance at Nellis Air Force Base last week.

Garoppolo visited with troops on July 11, meeting with base leadership, taking photos with over 100 airmen and their families and signing autographs.

The Raiders begin training camp next week and it’s unknown whether Garoppolo will participate as he continues to recover from foot surgery.