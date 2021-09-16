Raiders QB Marcus Mariota out couple weeks after injury
The Raiders will be without backup quarterback Marcus Mariota at least a few weeks after he re-injured his quad MOnay night.
Marcus Mariota is expected to be sidelined for at least a few weeks after he aggravated a quad injury on Monday night, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
The Raiders’ backup quarterback re-injured himself on a 31-yard first-quarter run, his only play of the game. The Raiders have not yet put Mariota on the injured reserve list, a potential sign they are hopeful he will be back within the next two weeks. Going onto IR automatically sidelines a player for at least three games.
Nate Peterman will back up Derek Carr in the interim.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.