Raiders

Raiders QB Marcus Mariota out couple weeks after injury

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2021 - 8:33 am
 
Updated September 16, 2021 - 9:22 am
Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes against the Ravens defense during an NFL football ...
Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes against the Ravens defense during an NFL football game between the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) prepares to throw during an NFL football practice on Tue ...
Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) prepares to throw during an NFL football practice on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Raiders headquarters in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Marcus Mariota is expected to be sidelined for at least a few weeks after he aggravated a quad injury on Monday night, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The Raiders’ backup quarterback re-injured himself on a 31-yard first-quarter run, his only play of the game. The Raiders have not yet put Mariota on the injured reserve list, a potential sign they are hopeful he will be back within the next two weeks. Going onto IR automatically sidelines a player for at least three games.

Nate Peterman will back up Derek Carr in the interim.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

