Raiders QB not seen at practice as team prepares for Falcons

Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who has said he wants to play Monday against the Falcons despite a knee injury, was not seen at Thursday’s practice.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) warms up before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Quarterback Aidan O’Connell was not on the field for the portion of Raiders practice open to the media Thursday.

O’Connell was carted off the field in Sunday’s road loss to the Buccaneers with a knee injury, but expressed relief at the prognosis and has said he hopes to start Monday night against the Falcons at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders said he participated in Wednesday’s walkthrough, but did not clarify to what extent.

Desmond Ridder would be in line to start against his former team if O’Connell is unable to go.

Defensive end Charles Snowden, who is facing a charge of driving under the influence for an incident earlier in the week, was participating in practice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

