Raiders QBs lead scoring drives in preseason loss to Vikings

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) throws against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) throws against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

MINNEAPOLIS — Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell combined to lead four first-half scoring drives in the Raiders’ preseason opener Saturday, but Will Reichard’s 37-yard field goal as time expired gave the Vikings a 24-23 win.

O’Connell got the start over Minshew and finished 7 of 9 for 76 yards in his lone drive. O’Connell drove the Raiders to the Vikings’ 3-yard-line, but the drive stalled there when he was was dropped for a 10-yard sack. Daniel Carlson came on for a 31-yard field goal to give the Raiders a 3-0 lead.

Minshew took over to start the second half and finished with 117 yards and a touchdown on 6-of-12 passing. His first drive ended with a 20-yard touchdown pass to DJ Turner. Minshew also oversaw a scoring drive of 76 yards, capped off with a 2-yard touchdown run by Zamir White.

Carlson added a 56-yard field goal to give the Raiders a 20-7 lead at halftime.

The Vikings scored two third-quarter touchdowns on a pair of scoring throws from rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy to go up 21-20. Carlson’s 23-yard fourth-quarter field goal put the Raiders up 23-21.

