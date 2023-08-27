Raiders quarterback among 7 players waived

The Raiders made several moves Sunday as they prepare to trim their 90-player roster to the mandatory 53 by Tuesday’s NFL deadline.

Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (14) signals a play to teammates during the second half of a preseason NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

With NFL cut-down day looming, the Raiders made several moves Sunday as they prepare to trim their roster to the mandatory 53 players.

Among the seven players they waived on the 90-man roster, one was quarterback Chase Garbers, who spent last season with them either on the practice or 53-man roster.

The Raiders also placed running back Brittain Brown, tight end Jacob Hollister and wide receiver Isaiah Zuber on the injured reserve list. All three will be out for the season.

Also, they released linebacker Isaac Darkangelo, cornerback Ike Brown, defensive tackle Doug Costin, cornerback Bryce Cosby, guard Vitaliy Gurman and running back Darwin Thompson.

The Raiders also waived wide receiver Chris Lacy with an injury distinction.

All teams must reach the 53-player limit by Tuesday.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.