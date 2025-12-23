59°F
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith to speak to the media

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith speaks during a press conference after an NFL football ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith speaks during a press conference after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 23, 2025 - 10:29 am
 

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith is scheduled to speak to the media before Tuesday’s practice at the club’s headquarters in Henderson.

Smith and the Raiders (2-13) are preparing to play the New York Giants (2-13) on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

