Raiders quarterback Geno Smith to talk to media

The Raiders are introducing new quarterback Geno Smith to the media on Monday morning. He was signed to a contract extension last week.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. The Seahawks won 30-18. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

The Raiders are introducing new quarterback Geno Smith on Monday at their Henderson headquarters.

Smith, whom the Raiders traded for and signed to a two-year contract extension that keeps him in Las Vegas through the 2027 season, is scheduled to speak to the media at 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

