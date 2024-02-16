63°F
Raiders News

Raiders quarterback suspended 2 games by NFL, affecting contract

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2024 - 9:24 am
 
Updated February 16, 2024 - 11:32 am
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo tosses a ball to a teammate during time out in the first ha ...
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo tosses a ball to a teammate during time out in the first half of a game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The NFL is suspending Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for two games for violating the league’s Performance Enhancing Substances policy, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The suspension will cover the first two games of the 2024 season. It also has deeper implications for Garoppolo and the Raiders. The suspension affects his contract.

The veteran quarterback is scheduled to make $11.25 million in 2024, a sum that was guaranteed when he agreed to terms on a three-year deal last March. His suspension voids that guarantee.

That means the Raiders will save $10 million under the cap if they release Garoppolo, as expected, before his $11.25 million roster bonus becomes guaranteed in March. They will walk away with a $17 million cap hit, much lower than the number that would have been on their books before the suspension.

Garoppolo, 32, was deemed to have used a prescribed medication without getting the proper exemption.

He played in seven games for the Raiders last season, throwing seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. He was benched when coach Antonio Pierce took over for the fired Josh McDaniels on Oct. 31. Rookie Aidan O’Connell started the rest of the season, though the Raiders are expected to pursue an upgrade at quarterback this offseason.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

