Raiders quarterback suspended first 2 games of 2024 season by NFL

One of the Raiders quarterback is being suspended two games by the NFL for violating the league’s Performance Enhancing Substances policy.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo tosses a ball to a teammate during time out in the first half of a game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The NFL is suspending Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for two games for violating the league’s Performance Enhancing Substances policy, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The suspension will cover the first two games of the 2024 season.

Garoppolo was deemed to have used a prescribed medication without getting the proper exemption.

