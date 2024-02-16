Raiders quarterback suspended first 2 games of 2024 season by NFL
The NFL is suspending Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for two games for violating the league’s Performance Enhancing Substances policy, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
The suspension will cover the first two games of the 2024 season.
Garoppolo was deemed to have used a prescribed medication without getting the proper exemption.
