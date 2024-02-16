57°F
Raiders News

Raiders quarterback suspended first 2 games of 2024 season by NFL

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2024 - 9:24 am
 
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo tosses a ball to a teammate during time out in the first ha ...
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo tosses a ball to a teammate during time out in the first half of a game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The NFL is suspending Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for two games for violating the league’s Performance Enhancing Substances policy, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The suspension will cover the first two games of the 2024 season.

Garoppolo was deemed to have used a prescribed medication without getting the proper exemption.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

