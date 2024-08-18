Raiders quarterbacks fail to nail final audition against Cowboys

The Raiders’ two starting quarterback candidates both struggled against the Cowboys in the team’s final preseason game before coach Antonio Pierce hoped to name a starter.

Raiders owner Mark Davis cheers with the crowd during warm ups before the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce greets offensive tackle Andrew Coker (73) during warm ups before the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders fans get pumped up in the stands against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates a big stop on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) during the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) breaks up a pass to Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (1) during the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) celebrates a long pass catch over Dallas Cowboys cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (25) during the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) slings the ball around Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas (30) during the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) gets pumped up with a coach during warm ups before the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) gets off a pass during warm ups before the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) gets off a pass during warm ups before the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) tangles with Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Justin Rogers (96) during the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) looks in a long pass over Dallas Cowboys cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (25) during the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) looks for a receiver on the run against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) looks for a yards on the run against the Dallas Cowboys defense during the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) makes a big kickoff return against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) makes a big kickoff return against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) receives a snap against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) attempts to get the ball off on a big rush from Dallas Cowboys defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (92) during the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) looks in a long pass over Dallas Cowboys cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (25) during the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) looks up from the turf after taken down by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (92) during the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders lost 27-12 to the Dallas Cowboys in their second preseason game Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

Quarterbacks Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell did not deliver impressive performances in what could be their final audition before coach Antonio Pierce names a starter.

Minshew completed 10 of his 21 passes for 95 yards. O’Connell connected on 14 of his 20 passes for 96 yards, a touchdown and an interception that was returned for a Cowboys touchdown.

One standout for Dallas was kicker Brandon Aubrey, who made a 66-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.

The Raiders wrap up the preseason at 7 p.m. Friday against the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

