94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders quarterbacks fail to nail final audition against Cowboys

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) looks up from the turf after taken down by Dallas Cowb ...
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) looks up from the turf after taken down by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (92) during the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) looks in a long pass over Dallas Cowboys cornerback Andre ...
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) looks in a long pass over Dallas Cowboys cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (25) during the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) attempts to get the ball off on a big rush from Dallas ...
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) attempts to get the ball off on a big rush from Dallas Cowboys defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (92) during the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) receives a snap against the Dallas Cowboys during the ...
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) receives a snap against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) makes a big kickoff return against the Dallas Cowboys dur ...
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) makes a big kickoff return against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) makes a big kickoff return against the Dallas Cowboys dur ...
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) makes a big kickoff return against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) looks for a yards on the run against the Dallas Cowboy ...
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) looks for a yards on the run against the Dallas Cowboys defense during the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) looks for a receiver on the run against the Dallas Cow ...
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) looks for a receiver on the run against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) looks in a long pass over Dallas Cowboys cornerback Andre ...
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) looks in a long pass over Dallas Cowboys cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (25) during the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) tangles with Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Justin Roge ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) tangles with Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Justin Rogers (96) during the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) gets off a pass during warm ups before the first half ...
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) gets off a pass during warm ups before the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) gets off a pass during warm ups before the first half ...
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) gets off a pass during warm ups before the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) gets pumped up with a coach during warm ups before the f ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) gets pumped up with a coach during warm ups before the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) slings the ball around Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh T ...
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) slings the ball around Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas (30) during the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) celebrates a long pass catch over Dallas Cowboys cornerba ...
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) celebrates a long pass catch over Dallas Cowboys cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (25) during the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) breaks up a pass to Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbe ...
Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) breaks up a pass to Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (1) during the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates a big stop on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Coop ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates a big stop on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) during the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders fans get pumped up in the stands against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of th ...
Raiders fans get pumped up in the stands against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce greets offensive tackle Andrew Coker (73) during warm ups bef ...
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce greets offensive tackle Andrew Coker (73) during warm ups before the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders owner Mark Davis cheers with the crowd during warm ups before the first half of their N ...
Raiders owner Mark Davis cheers with the crowd during warm ups before the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Raiders Wide Receiver Davante Adams (17) answers a question during a media interview on the fir ...
Raiders star sits out team’s preseason game against Cowboys
Three things to watch in Raiders’ second preseason game
Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Eric Rodriguez, right, sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback ...
Raiders release quarterback on eve of preseason game
Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) pressures wide receiver DJ Turner (19) while he c ...
Raiders mailbag: Questions about depth, offensive line
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2024 - 10:08 pm
 

The Raiders lost 27-12 to the Dallas Cowboys in their second preseason game Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

Quarterbacks Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell did not deliver impressive performances in what could be their final audition before coach Antonio Pierce names a starter.

Minshew completed 10 of his 21 passes for 95 yards. O’Connell connected on 14 of his 20 passes for 96 yards, a touchdown and an interception that was returned for a Cowboys touchdown.

One standout for Dallas was kicker Brandon Aubrey, who made a 66-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.

The Raiders wrap up the preseason at 7 p.m. Friday against the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: The Clark County School Board strikes again
recommend 2
COMMENTARY: A look at the ‘No Tax on Tips Act’
recommend 3
COMMENTARY: Compliant press in the bag for Harris
recommend 4
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The weird, creepy, surreal — and dangerous — campaign
recommend 5
VICTOR JOECKS: On Israel, Harris parallels 2008 Obama on marriage
recommend 6
CARTOON: Stifling innovation