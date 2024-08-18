Raiders quarterbacks fail to nail final audition against Cowboys
The Raiders’ two starting quarterback candidates both struggled against the Cowboys in the team’s final preseason game before coach Antonio Pierce hoped to name a starter.
The Raiders lost 27-12 to the Dallas Cowboys in their second preseason game Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.
Quarterbacks Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell did not deliver impressive performances in what could be their final audition before coach Antonio Pierce names a starter.
Minshew completed 10 of his 21 passes for 95 yards. O’Connell connected on 14 of his 20 passes for 96 yards, a touchdown and an interception that was returned for a Cowboys touchdown.
One standout for Dallas was kicker Brandon Aubrey, who made a 66-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.
The Raiders wrap up the preseason at 7 p.m. Friday against the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
