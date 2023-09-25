Raiders’ rally falls short in prime-time loss to Steelers
The Raiders played inept football for three quarters, and their rally fell short on “Sunday Night Football” in a 23-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns, both of them to Davante Adams, with three interceptions for the Raiders (1-2). Adams had 13 catches for 172 yards.
Steelers fans and their Terrible Towels accounted for at least 60 percent of the crowd and had plenty to cheer, as quarterback Kenny Pickett threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns for Pittsburgh (2-1).
The Raiders travel to Los Angeles for a division game against the Chargers next Sunday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
