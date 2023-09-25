Raiders’ rally falls short in prime-time loss to Steelers

The Raiders played inept football for three quarters, and their rally fell short on “Sunday Night Football” in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is comforted by teammate Jermaine Eluemunor (72) after getting hurt during a play in the first half of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pittsburgh Steelers fans wave their towels and celebrate after a touchdown is scored by wide receiver Calvin Austin, not pictured, during the first half an NFL game against the Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) is taken down by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) after a return during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Catrina Raider, middle, during tailgating before the first half of the Raiders versus Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) looks for the ball as Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches it near the end zone during the first half of a game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A young Raiders fan during tailgating before the first half of the Raiders versus Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates his touchdown with the fans during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) celebrates as his teammate Marcus Epps (1) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Raiders fan before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby stretches during the halftime of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pittsburgh Steelers fan Amir Smith shows off his necklace before the start of an NFL football game against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) battles for a reception with Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (29) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders fans during tailgating before the first half of the Raiders versus Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) goes down with the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (23) and cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) come charging at him during the first half of a game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tony Valdivia, of Stockton, Calif., plays his trump for fans during tailgating before the first half of the Raiders versus Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Former Raider Charles Woodson signs autographs for fans during warm ups before the first half of the Raiders versus Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws the ball to a teammate during the first half of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Pittsburgh Steelers fan holds up a sign during the first half an NFL game against the Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) shares a laugh with receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during warm ups before the first half of the Raiders versus Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pittsburgh Steelers fans tailgate before the first half of the Raiders versus Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels looks to the stands during warm ups before the first half of the Raiders versus Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders fan Robert Lee dances at a tailgate before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) holds onto the ball after a successful catch as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) tries to tackle him during a game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stumbles into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) looks to break through the line against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kendra Stabler-Moyes, daughter of the late Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler, admires her father’s Hall of Fame bust during his ring presentation before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws the ball to a teammate during the first half of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, left, watches team warm ups from the sideline before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) pulls in a long reception over Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (29) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders fan Anabel Munoz during a tailgate before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pittsburgh Steelers fan Jose Farias walks into Allegiant Stadium before an NFL football game against the Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pittsburgh Steelers fans wave their towels during the first half an NFL game against the Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Fans walk across Mandalay Bay Road before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders owner Mark Davis, left, hugs Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) looks to fans yelling his name during warm ups before the first half of the Raiders versus Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders fan Mario Perez before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders owner Mark Davis is joined by fighter Mike Tyson, alumni and others on the field during warm ups before the first half of the Raiders versus Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels hugs running back Brandon Bolden (34) during warm ups before the first half of the Raiders versus Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders owner Mark Davis, left, meets with Hall of Fame defensive back Charles Woodson before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns, both of them to Davante Adams, with three interceptions for the Raiders (1-2). Adams had 13 catches for 172 yards.

Steelers fans and their Terrible Towels accounted for at least 60 percent of the crowd and had plenty to cheer, as quarterback Kenny Pickett threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns for Pittsburgh (2-1).

The Raiders travel to Los Angeles for a division game against the Chargers next Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.