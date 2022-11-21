Raiders rally for overtime victory over Broncos

Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams for a 35-yard touchdown on the first possession of overtime to spark the Raiders past the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) congratulates wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after throwing him a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) after scoring the game winning touchdown in overtime of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) looks for room to run against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs toward the end zone in front of Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) to score the winning touchdown during overtime of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) after scoring the game winning touchdown in overtime of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. The Raiders won 22-16 in overtime. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) looks for room to run against Denver Broncos defensive tackle Mike Purcell (98) and linebacker Jonathon Cooper (53) during the second half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lunges in to tackle Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) during the second half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams responds to a question during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) tackles Denver Broncos running back Latavius Murray (28) during the second half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

A Raiders fan cheers during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a catch with Denver Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis (27) on the tackle during the second half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs against Denver Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis (27) during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, middle, is hit by Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) while passing during the first half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr smiles while responding to a question during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) is tackled by Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Las Vegas Raiders' Tyler Hall (37) is congratulated by linebacker Jayon Brown (50) and Maxx Crosby after sacking Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Kendall Hinton (9) runs against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels walks onto the field during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the second half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Denver Broncos running back Latavius Murray (28) is tackled between Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. (92) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs against Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton during overtime of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates his touchdown with fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the second half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) looks to escape Denver Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick (94) and safety Justin Simmons (31) during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Las Vegas Raiders' Tyler Hall (37) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

A Denver Broncos fan reacts as Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores the game winning touchdown in overtime of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders' Tyler Hall (37) rushes in to sack Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates the game winning touchdown against the Denver Broncos of an NFL football game Sunday, November 20, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a touchdown pass in front of Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) for the winning touchdown during overtime of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. The Raiders won 22-16 in overtime. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) signals that the team won the coin toss to start overtime during an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

DENVER — In what almost seems like another lifetime ago, the Raiders once envisioned the type of magic that unfolded in their 22-16 overtime win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Maxx Crosby chasing down opposing quarterbacks. Davante Adams torching helpless secondaries. Role players stepping up to deliver important contributions. Derek Carr orchestrating clutch drives to win games.

“That’s Raiders football right there,” Carr said after he hit a wide-open Adams for a 35-yard touchdown on the first possession of overtime. “That’s the kind of stuff we’re trying to push.”

It’s exactly what they had in mind when they put this all together last spring. It’s what they pictured during organized team activities and training camp before they stumbled to a 2-7 start.

But for one cold afternoon at Empower Field at Mile High, potential finally became reality and the stars aligned as planned.

A key defensive stop late in the fourth quarter gave Carr just enough time to drive the Raiders 71 yards in seven plays, keyed by clutch throws to Keelan Cole for 21 yards and Josh Jacobs for 43 yards to set up Daniel Carlson for a 25-yard field goal to send the game into overtime.

The drive was a tone-changer. Where confidence had been waning, to the point of Carr being on the verge of tears after last week’s loss to the Colts, all of a sudden the Raiders believed again.

“You could feel it from everybody,” Carr said.

The Raiders (3-7) got the ball to start overtime after winning a coin toss for only the second time this season, and building off the momentum of the end-of-regulation drive, they remained aggressive.

On second down, tight end Foster Moreau broke off a tight route to the middle of the field, where Carr hit him in stride for a 33-yard gain to the Broncos’ 35.

Moreau had spent much of the game as an extra blocker helping Jermaine Elumenor, who was starting in place of injured left tackle Kolton Miller. But with the game on the line, the Raiders turned the tables by releasing Moreau as a receiver.

“Foster made a great read,” coach Josh McDaniels said.

The result was a clean route to make himself available for Carr.

“The window he found so I could throw it to him was unbelievable,” Carr said.

It wasn’t just the catch, but the 19 yards Moreau picked up by barreling down the field as a runner. With every yard he fought for, the more fired up his teammates became.

“Big-time playmaking is contagious,” Adams said. “We talk about that all the time. Somebody getting that spark, getting it going.”

As if on cue, on the next play, Adams made the perfect route adjustment to slip the Broncos’ coverage, and Carr hit him in stride for the game-winning touchdown.

Adams was so wide open that Carr had to give himself a reminder just before throwing the ball.

“Don’t overthrow it,” said Carr, laughing.

On the other end, Adams felt like he was watching a movie.

“It happens slow, and it happens fast,” he said. “It was just locking on the ball and making the play.”

Ballgame.

And, for a brief moment, the pain of losing six one-score games had vanished into the thin Denver air.

Carr finished with 307 yards and two touchdowns on 23-for-37 passing. Jacobs ran for 109 yards on 24 carries. Adams had seven catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Crosby had two sacks.

And while the Raiders were penalized nine times for 98 yards, thanks to Carr’s 26th fourth-quarter comeback drive and his 32nd career game-winning drive, it didn’t matter.

The Raiders still remain one of the NFL’s biggest disappointments, but their work Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak allowed them the chance to finally smile.

“One of the biggest things we’ve been emphasizing lately is just getting back to having a lot of fun out there,” Adams said.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.