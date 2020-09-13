Raiders rally past Panthers in debut as Las Vegas’ team

Josh Jacobs rushed for three touchdowns, including a 6-yard run with 4:08 left, to lift the Raiders to the victory.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Josh Jacobs rushed for three touchdowns, including a 6-yard scoring run with 4:08 left, to lift the Raiders to a 34-30 season-opening victory Sunday over the Carolina Panthers.

In their debut as Las Vegas’ NFL team, the Raiders were forced to rally after giving up a 27-15 lead.

