Raiders

Raiders rally past Panthers in debut as Las Vegas’ team

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2020 - 1:04 pm
 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Josh Jacobs rushed for three touchdowns, including a 6-yard scoring run with 4:08 left, to lift the Raiders to a 34-30 season-opening victory Sunday over the Carolina Panthers.

In their debut as Las Vegas’ NFL team, the Raiders were forced to rally after giving up a 27-15 lead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

