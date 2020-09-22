Raiders rally to beat Saints in Allegiant Stadium debut

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass in the second quarter during an NFL football game with the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter of their home opening NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in front of New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) during the second quarter of their home opening NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold, right, celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after scoring a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter of their home opening NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) gets stopped by New Orleans Saints defensive back Justin Hardee, lower right, during the first quarter of their home opening NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) runs with the ball as Las Vegas Raiders defenders close in during the second quarter of their home opening NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs the ball past New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) during the second quarter of their home opening NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Al Davis Memorial Torch is seen during the second quarter of the Las Vegas Raiders' home opening NFL game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) jumps into the end zone past Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) and Las Vegas Raiders middle linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) celebrates with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter during an NFL football game with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass in the second quarter during an NFL football game with the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch and run past New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a leaping catch over New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) leaps over the top of New Orleans Saints defenders during the first quarter of the Raiders home opening NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden argues a call to the line judge during the first quarter of the Raiders home opening NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is wrapped up by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and teammates during the first quarter of the Raiders home opening NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) fights to get free from New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) during the first quarter of the Raiders home opening NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is wrapped up by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) and middle linebacker Alex Anzalone (47) during the second quarter of the Raiders home opening NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) looks in a touchdown pass over New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) during the second quarter of the Raiders home opening NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders overcame two early 10-point deficits and scored 24 straight points to win their Allegiant Stadium debut, beating the New Orleans Saints 34-24 on Monday night.

Quarterback Derek Carr passsed for 282 yards and three touchdowns for the Raiders (2-0), and tight end Darren Waller caught 12 passes for 103 yards and a TD. The Saints are 1-1.

