Raiders rally to beat Saints in Allegiant Stadium debut
The Raiders overcame two early 10-point deficits and scored 24 straight points to win their Allegiant Stadium debut, beating the New Orleans Saints 34-24 on Monday night.
Quarterback Derek Carr passsed for 282 yards and three touchdowns for the Raiders (2-0), and tight end Darren Waller caught 12 passes for 103 yards and a TD. The Saints are 1-1.
