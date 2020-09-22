86°F
Raiders

Raiders rally to beat Saints in Allegiant Stadium debut

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2020 - 8:30 pm
 

The Raiders overcame two early 10-point deficits and scored 24 straight points to win their Allegiant Stadium debut, beating the New Orleans Saints 34-24 on Monday night.

Quarterback Derek Carr passsed for 282 yards and three touchdowns for the Raiders (2-0), and tight end Darren Waller caught 12 passes for 103 yards and a TD. The Saints are 1-1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

