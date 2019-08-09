95°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders, Rams show fight in second joint practice

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2019 - 7:57 pm
 
Updated August 8, 2019 - 8:12 pm

NAPA, Calif. — Tempers flared on the field Thursday as two skirmishes broke out on the second day of joint training camp practices between the Raiders and Los Angeles Rams.

Viewers of “Hard Knocks” will be at least somewhat surprised to know that neither incident involved Oakland rookie defensive back Johnathan Abram, who was seen on the HBO reality show being cautioned about being too aggressive with his teammates.

The fights occurred on the opposite field from where Abram and the Raiders defense were taking on the Rams offense.

Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald was involved in the first incident with Raiders guard Gabe Jackson, who was injured later in the day.

Things appeared to have calmed down in the pass rush drill only to flare up again minutes later with Raiders rookie offensive tackle Tyler Roemer in the middle of the fracas after having his helmet ripped off.

Rams coach Sean McVay sprinted over from the offensive field to intervene but wasn’t concerned about the extracurricular activity.

“It was really already under control by the time I got over there,” he said. “Our leaders did a great job of getting things under control, and we’ll use that as a learning opportunity, and I think we did.”

Raiders coach Jon Gruden agreed.

“We had one scuffle that was uncalled for, but I thought for the most part our players played hard and we got a lot of work done,” he said.

Players from both teams unsurprisingly cited the other team’s frustration at losing the action on the field for the rising tensions.

The “Hard Knocks” crew captured the action from multiple angles, so the footage probably will air on the show’s second episode Tuesday night.

The teams will meet in their preseason opener Saturday in Oakland.

McVay assesses Raiders defense

Jared Goff and the Rams’ first-team offense got into a good rhythm in head-to-head drills, but McVay offered an encouraging assessment about the Raiders’ defense.

“Lot of new faces, lot of speed, lot of physicality,” McVay said after facing the unit for the second straight day. “I think you’re seeing guys get more and more comfortable with (Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther’s) system. There’s definitely some nice intricacies to it that make it really challenging to an offense.

“They’ve got some good depth up front, some middle linebackers that can play, and they’ve got some physical safeties and corners that can run. I think you can expect them to be a really tough matchup for offenses this year.”

Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead was pleased with how the defense performed in its first chance against another team.

“I think the last two days were great for us,” he said. “You’re going against a top-ranked offense, great team that went to the Super Bowl last year. The last two days were definitely a challenge for us to see where we were as a defense and how far along we are. I think in year two of the scheme, we’re definitely a lot further along than we were last year.”

Injury report

— Gruden said wide receiver Ryan Grant and linebacker Kyle Wilber are day to day with back injuries. Neither practiced Thursday.

— Linebacker Nicholas Morrow’s absence was more unusual for an NFL training camp. “He had a dental appointment today that we couldn’t pass up,” Gruden said. “So he’s excused. I talked to the dentist.”

More Raiders: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Raiders Videos
Jon Gruden Talks Plans for Saturday's Preseason Game - VIDEO
Best of the press conference after day 2 of joint Practices with the Los Angeles Rams from Napa, CA. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Training Camp Day 11: Day 2 of Joint Practice with the Rams - VIDEO
Adam and Michael discuss everything from the final day of practice before the first preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rams talk about skirmishes with the Raiders - Video
On the second day of the Los Angeles Rams and Oakland Raiders joint practices at training camp in Napa, skirmishes broke out between the teams. Rams coach Sean McVay, cornerback Marcus Peters and defensive tackle Aaron Donald talk about what happened on the field when push came to shove. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rams QB Jared Goff gives the Raiders some advice for Hard Knocks - VIDEO
After a joint practice at the Raiders NFL training camp in Napa, Rams quarterback Jared Goff gave some advice for the Raiders who are being featured on HBO's Hard Knocks. Running back Todd Gurley spoke about the Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs and head coach Sean McVay spoke about Lamarcus Joyner and Antonio Brown. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Training Camp LA Rams first joint practice - VIDEO
The Oakland Raider had their first joint practice with the La Rams before Saturdays first NFL preseason matchup. The Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken and Adam Hill breakdown recap the days practice.
Raider The Dog - Video
Raider The Dog gave a demonstration of his suspect apprehension abilities at Raiders Training Camp after practice in Napa. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Best of Sound Day 9
The best of Jon Gruden's press conference after day 9 of Raiders Training Camp from Napa, CA
Wrap Up Day 9 - VIDEO
Adam and Michael wrap up day 9 of Raiders Training Camp from Napa,CA before the first episode of HBO's Hard Knocks airs.
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
Raiders Topping Ceremony of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas - Video
The Raiders held a topping ceremony in Las Vegas where the last beam to connect the last roof truss was hoisted into the stadium frame. The team also announced their naming rights partner, Allegiant Air. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Day 8 Wrap Up - VIDEO
Michael and Adam wrap up day 8 of Raiders Training Camp from Napa, CA
Day 7 Raiders Wrap Up - VIDEO
Michael and Adam wrap up an easy day 7 of Raiders Training Camp from Napa,CA
A look at the Raiders headquarters under construction in Henderson
Don Webb, chief operating officer of the LV Stadium Co., gives the Review-Journal a tour of the Raiders headquarters under construction in Henderson. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Training Camp Wrap Up Day 4 - VIDEO
Michael discusses everything that went on in day 4 of Raiders Training Camp before the players first day off.
Linebacker Brandon Marshall says the Raiders going to Las Vegas is a dream come true
A Cimarron-Memorial product who now plays linebacker for the Oakland Raiders says he'll do everything in his power to be a part of the 2020 roster that will play in his hometown of Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Training Camp Day 3 Wrap Up - VIDEO
Ed and Michael discuss the Raiders first practice in pads from Napa, Ca.
Raiders offensive line a focus at training camp
During the offseason, the Oakland Raiders looked to bolster their offensive line with the addition of offensive tackle Trent Brown. Offensive coordinator Greg Olson, tackles Brown and Kolton Miller, and running back Doug Martin talked about how the o-line is shaping up during training camp.
Raiders Training Camp Day 2 Wrap Up - VIDEO
Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken discuss what they saw on the second day of Raiders training camp from Napa, Ca.
Raiders Training Camp Day 1 Wrap Up
Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken wrap up the first day of Raiders Training Camp in Napa, Ca. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Carr, Williams, Incognito speak at Raiders training camp
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Tyrell Williams and offensive guard Richie Incognito spoke to media following the first day of training camp. Incognito spoke about mental health awareness while Carr and Williams spoke about Antonio Brown.
Video - Raiders WR Antonio Brown placed on non-football injury list
The Raiders announced on Friday, just one day prior to the start of the team's NFL training camp in Napa, that star wide receiver Antonio Brown was placed on the non-football injury list. Michael Gehlken updates on just how long Brown might be out. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders WR Antonio Brown arrives in Napa in a hot air balloon, injury updates - VIDEO
Raiders general manager and head coach Jon Gruden held a press conference from team's training camp in Napa to address some of the latest topics, including Antonio Brown's arrival in a hot air balloon. The Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken, Ed Graney and Cassie Soto break down the latest. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts views Las Vegas stadium as opportunity
MGM Resorts International intends to offer tailgating experiences at its resorts before and after events at Raiders stadium. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Rookies in 2019
With 3 first round draft picks a lot of attention is going to be on the Raiders rookies this year. Listen to Michael Gehlken breakdown who to watch out for in training camp.
Raiders Position Breakdown
The Raiders are starting training camp and there are going to be some battles for positions. Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken talk with Cassie Soto about the matchups.
Las Vegas Stadium Update: AEG to Manage Operations - Video
The Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board met on July 18 to discuss construction updates, including the newest partnership with AEG Facilities. AEG will be responsible for the stadium’s operations, as well as scheduling events on the days the Raiders are not playing.
Raiders top out Henderson Headquarters - Video
The NFL’s Raiders have topped out its Henderson headquarters. The team recently held a quarterly lunch with workers that included a steel beam signing ceremony. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stadium Show: Raiders Stadium On Schedule For Completion - VIDEO
The Raiders Stadium continues to be on schedule despite taking down trusses off the top of the stadium for realignment. Stadium show host Ed Graney and business reporter Rick Velotta go over all of the updates to the Las Vegas Stadium and what workers have been able to accomplish despite the complication.
Raiders Stadium Construction Update - VIDEO
The Raiders stadium in Las Vegas is still on track to be complete by 2020 when the team arrives.
Golden Knights, Raiders Unite for Charity Softball Game - Video Highlights
Golden Knights and Raiders players alike were more than excited to join together in a charity softball game to raise money for pediatric cancer. Players from both teams cannot wait for the Raiders to arrive in Las Vegas so more joint events can take place.
Golden Knights and Raiders Raise over $100K in Charity Softball Game - Video Highlights
In the first-ever Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game, the Golden Knights and Raiders raised $136,000 for the Tyler Robinson Foundation. At the end of the nights, it was the Raiders that raised the Battle For Vegas trophy, after beating the Golden Knights 20-16. Take a look at some of the highlights from the game!
Raiders Mini-camp Begins - VIDEO
The Raiders have started their mandatory mini-camp with the announcement of HBO's Hard Knocks training camp show.
Jon Gruden on the comeback of Richie Incognito, making Rodney Hudson a long-time Raider - VIDEO
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks about the state of the offensive line, wanting to make center Rodney Hudson a Raider for a long time and where guard Richie Incognito fits in with the team. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mayock discusses signing Incognito
Raiders GM Mike Mayock speaks to media regarding the team signing Richie Incognito.
THE LATEST